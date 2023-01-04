Market Snapshot

World remain anxious ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday and the jobs data from the U.S. on Friday. Positive economic data from Europe helped restore sentiment to a great extent. Concerns about the Covid situation in China as well as its implications on global demand also weighed on sentiment.

Asian stocks finished mixed. European benchmarks are trading higher amidst positive economic data. Wall Street Futures indicate gains on opening.

The Dollar Index dropped ahead of release of the FOMC minutes. Bond yields continued to ease. Concerns about the Covid situation in China and the global oil demand scenario dragged down crude oil prices. Gold extended gains amidst safe haven buying. Cryptocurrencies firmed up.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,225.40, up 0.27%

S&P 500 (US500) at 3,838.80, up 0.38%

Germany's DAX at 14,353.95, up 1.21%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,578.94, up 0.33%

France's CAC 40 at 6,708.94, up 1.28%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 3,931.65, up 1.27%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 25,716.86, down 1.45%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,059.20, up 1.63%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,123.52, up 0.22%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,777.50, up 3.14%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0618, up 0.68%

GBPUSD at 1.2063, up 0.81%

USDJPY at 130.40, down 0.45%

AUDUSD at 0.6877, up 2.14%

USDCAD at 1.3551, down 0.86%

Dollar Index at 104.06, down 0.43%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.705%, down 2.29%

Germany at 2.3080%, down 2.86%

France at 2.826%, down 2.70%

U.K. at 3.6125%, down 1.14%

Japan at 0.445%, down 2.84%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $80.20, down 2.31%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $75.20, down 2.25%

Gold Futures (Feb) at $1,865.20, up 1.03%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $16,868.29, up 0.83%

Ethereum at $1,250.73, up 2.84%

BNB at $255.33, up 3.74%

XRP at $0.3493, up 0.67%

Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.07235, up 0.83%

