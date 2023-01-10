Cryptos Trade Below The Flatline

Cryptocurrencies mirrored the subdued tone in world as monetary policy anxiety reappeared ahead of a speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Thursday's release of CPI numbers from the U.S. Hawkish comments from officials of the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank dampened hopes of the expected drop in inflation leading to a quick policy pivot by central banks worldwide. Headline CPI is seen falling to 6.5 percent from 7.1 percent earlier, whereas core inflation is seen dropping to 5.7 percent, from 6 percent earlier.

The Dollar Index (DXY) which had plunged to as much as 102.94 on Monday amidst the weak sentiment following the dull jobs data recovered after Monday's plunge and is currently trading at 103.38.

Overall crypto market capitalization dropped 0.55 percent overnight and is currently a little above $845 billion.

Bitcoin edged up 0.05 percent to trade at $17,247.39. Bitcoin traded consistently above the $17k level in the past 24 hours.

Ethereum rallied 0.53 percent to trade at $1,326.74. Ether traded above the $1,300 level in the past 24 hours.

BNB(BNB) declined 1.2 percent overnight and slipped to the 5th position overall. 6th ranked XRP (XRP) declined 0.84 percent in the past 24 hours.

Cardano (ADA) and 9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE), both slipped more than 1 percent overnight. 10th ranked Polygon (MATIC) lost more than 2 percent overnight.

Among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, 55th ranked Aptos (APT) is the best performer with an overnight rally of 31 percent. 94th ranked Gala (GALA) extended gains with a 9.2 percent uptick. 49th ranked Chiliz (CHZ), 29th ranked Lido DAO (LDO), 81st ranked GMX (GMX) and 15th ranked Shiba Inu (SHIB) have all rallied more than 3 percent.

77th ranked Zilliqa (ZIL) is the greatest laggard with an overnight decline of more than 8 percent. 25th ranked Toncoin (TON) and 24th ranked Ethereum Classic (ETC) have both shed more than 5 percent overnight.

On a year-to-date basis, 94th ranked Gala (GALA) tops the price charts with a 143 percent surge. 29th ranked Lido DAO (LDO) has gained 84 percent in 2023. 11th ranked Solana (SOL) too dazzled with a 60 percent gain since the beginning of 2023. 55th ranked Aptos (APT) follows with a 57 percent gain whereas 77th ranked Zilliqa (ZIL) has added more than 47 percent in 2023.

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a webpage to allow investors who have lost money in FTX to directly report the same. DoJ has asked likely victims to contact the victim/witness coordinator at the U.S. Attorney's office through the email address specified. The DoJ has already, in an eight-page indictment charged Sam Bankman-Fried with defrauding customers of FTX.com, investors in FTX.com, and lenders to Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried is charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit commodities fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and conspiracy to defraud the United States and violate the campaign finance laws.



