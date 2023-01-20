National Security Advisor Meets Netenyahu; Vows US Commitment To Israel's Security

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan restated the United States' unwavering commitment to Israel's security and to countering the continued threats posed by Iran to Israel, the United States, and the wider region.

In his meeting with the Israeli leadership in Jerusalem, Sullivan stressed the U.S. commitment to ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon. They also discussed Ukraine, as well as the burgeoning defense partnership between Russia and Iran and its implications for security in the Middle East region, the White House said.

Sullivan met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, and members of the senior national security team.

In his engagements, Sullivan underscored President Joe Biden's commitment to promoting a more integrated, prosperous, and secure Middle East region, as exemplified by the recent Negev Forum Working Groups in Abu Dhabi. To advance these aims, Sullivan held a virtual quadrilateral meeting with his Israeli, Bahraini and UAE counterparts to further coordination in the fields of clean energy, emerging , regional security, and commercial relations.

Sullivan stressed that the Biden Administration will continue to support the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and will discourage policies that endanger its viability. He underscored the urgency of avoiding unilateral steps by any party that could inflame tensions on the ground, with special attention to maintaining the historic status quo with respect to the holy places in Jerusalem.

In the second leg of his Middle East tour, Sullivan traveled to the West Bank. He was joined by Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk.

In Ramallah, Sullivan met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to reaffirm the U.S. administration's interest in strengthening engagement with the Palestinian leadership and deepening ties with the Palestinian people. They discussed U.S. support for peace, preserving the path towards negotiations for two states, and advancing equal measures of security, prosperity, and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians.

Sullivan reviewed U.S. commitments to the Palestinian people, including support for the East Jerusalem Hospital Network and establishment of 4G infrastructure in the West Bank. He also discussed the need for Palestinian leaders to help de-escalate tensions in the West Bank and to strengthen Palestinian institutions.

