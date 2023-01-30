Market Snapshot

World mostly traded in the red zone amidst anxiety ahead of the interest rate review by the Federal Reserve, Bank of England and the European Central Bank.

Major European benchmarks are trading in negative territory amidst data that showed the German GDP unexpectedly shrinking in the fourth quarter. Wall Street Futures too indicate losses on opening. Asian stocks also finished mixed. China reopened on a positive note after the week-long lunar holidays.

The Dollar retreated as the Fed appeared to drift away from a hawkish monetary policy approach. Bond yields rose ahead of the monetary policy reviews by major central banks. Crude oil prices slumped amidst geopolitical tension following an Israeli drone attack on an Iranian oil facility. Gold edged lower. Cryptocurrencies declined.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,770.00, down 0.61%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,033.80, down 0.90%

Germany's DAX at 15,033.85, down 0.77%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,762.24, down 0.04%

France's CAC 40 at 7,053.49, down 0.62%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,137.25, down 0.98%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,433.40, up 0.19%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,481.70, down 0.16%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,269.32, up 0.14%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,069.73, down 2.73%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0910, up 0.40%

GBPUSD at 1.2413, up 0.13%

USDJPY at 129.88, up 0.03%

AUDUSD at 0.7091, down 0.18%

USDCAD at 1.3321, up 0.09%

Dollar Index at 101.67, down 0.26%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.540%, up 0.63%

Germany at 2.3080%, up 2.81%

France at 2.774%, up 2.36%

U.K. at 3.3775%, up 1.58%

Japan at 0.476%, up 0.85%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $86.37, down 0.03%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $79.56, down 0.15%

Gold Futures (Feb) at $1,928.90, down 0.03%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $23,265.86, down 0.68%

Ethereum at $1,593.85, down 0.98%

BNB at $308.07, down 2.23%

XRP at $0.4006, down 3.21%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.3801, down 2.51%

