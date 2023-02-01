FSIS Warns Against RTE Meat Snack Products With Recalled Wafers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public alert for ready-to-eat or RTE meat snack products. These products contain Food and Drug Administration regulated chocolate wafers that have been recalled due to an undeclared allergen, specifically peanut residue.

The agency has warned against products from Private Selection Snack Board and Greenfield Natural Meat Co.

The products subject to health alert from Private Selection Snack Board include 2.71-oz. plastic tray packages containing "Smoked Dry Cured Red Wine Salami" with lot code 11110900408 and Best By dates of "APR 10 2023" and "APR 18 2023", and Smoked Dry Cured Spicy Calabrese Salami" with lot code 11110605471 and Best By date of "APR 03 2023"and "APR 19 2023".

Greenfield Natural Meat Co.'s product is Smoked Uncured Pepperoni in 3-oz. plastic tray packages with lot code 63100268821 and Best By date "APR 03 2023".

The meat snack items subject to the public health alert bear establishment number "645" inside the Canadian mark of inspection.

These products were produced with the recalled chocolate wafers on various dates from January 2, 2023, through January 18, 2023, and shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The producing establishment was notified by their wafer supplier that the chocolate wafers are being recalled because they may contain peanut residue, a known allergen, which is not declared on the label.

FSIS initiated the action after it received notification from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency or CFIA that the recalled wafers were used in products distributed to the United States.

However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators, and urged them to throw away the products or return to the place of purchase.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News