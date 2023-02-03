Biden Administration Announces New Actions To End Cancer In US

On the first anniversary of Reignited Cancer Moonshot, the Biden Administration announced a new set of actions that aims at drawing the United States closer to ending cancer.

In addition, President Joe Biden also announced his intent to appoint six members to the National Cancer Advisory Board, which plays an important role in guiding the Director of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in setting the course for the national cancer research program.

NCI is launching a public-private partnership to bring clinical and patient navigation support to families facing childhood cancer. The Childhood Cancer - Data Integration for Research, Education, Care, and Clinical Trials (CC-DIRECT) will support children and Adolescents and Young Adults (AYAs) with cancer throughout their cancer journey and provide patient navigation support to families seeking information and optimal care.

Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) is awarding $10 million to improve access to lifesaving cancer screenings and early detection including patient navigation support services.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is launching the "CancerX" National Innovation Accelerator Initiative to boost innovation in the fight against cancer.

National Minority Quality Forum (NMQF), a nonprofit organization, is launching local community-based activities to increase cancer screenings in at-risk communities.

Supergoop! is committing to donate SPF sunscreen to schools and communities across the country to encourage children to start protecting their skin at a young age.

The American Cancer Society and the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation (RMSFF) announced the launch of a $10 million challenge grant to benefit five American Cancer Society Hope Lodges - in Omaha, NE; Charleston, SC; Lexington, KY; Lubbock, TX; and Kansas City, MO.

Colorectal Cancer Alliance is launching BlueHQ, the first-of-its-kind comprehensive support hub for patients, survivors, and caregivers to navigate colorectal cancer.

The Prevent Cancer Foundation is launching a new signature campaign - "Early Detection = Better Outcomes" - to educate Americans on what recommended cancer screenings and cancer-related vaccinations they need and to encourage them to schedule appointments.

