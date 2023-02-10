Colgate-Palmolive Recalls 4.9 Mln Fabuloso Cleaners

Consumer goods major Colgate-Palmolive Co. is recalling around 4.9 million units of Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaners citing risk of exposure to bacteria, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves certain Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners, which can be used to clean most residential hard surfaces, in different scents of Lavender, Refreshing Lemon, Passion of Fruits, Spring Fresh and Ocean Scents.

Apart from the 4.9 million units of the affected cleaners sold in the United States, the company had sold about 56,000 units in Canada.

The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled products are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78.

The products, manufactured in the U.S., were sold online at Amazon.com and other websites and at Dollar General, Family Dollar, The Home Depot, Sam's Club, Walmart, and other major retailers nationwide from December 2022 through January 2023 for between $1 and $11.

Meanwhile, no Fabuloso Antibacterial variants or other Fabuloso products are impacted by the recall.

According to the agency, the recalled products can contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water.

The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin.

People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria may get serious infection that may require medical treatment.

However, the New York-based company has not received any reports of illness related to the recalled product to date.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner products and contact the company for a full refund or a free replacement product.

In similar recalls, consumer goods maker Clorox Co. last October had called back various Pine-Sol multi-surface and all purpose cleaners citing risk of exposure to bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Clorox produced around 37 million recalled products in the affected period.

