Wall Street Might Open Broadly In Negative Territory

A slew of economic announcements and quarterly results will be the focus on Wednesday. The Commerce Department's Retail Sales for January, the Empire State Manufacturing Index for February, and the Fed Industrial Production for January might get special attention. The Commerce Department's Business Inventories for December and the Housing Market Index for February will also be keenly followed by investors.



Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation as head of the Scottish government. She has been serving as the first minister since November 2014.

Early trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower. Asian shares finished mostly in the negative, while European shares are trading higher.

As of 7.20 am ET, the Dow futures were down 20.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were falling 495.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 15.00 points.

The U.S. major averages ended lower on Tuesday. The Dow declined 156.66 points or 0.46 percent to34,089.27, the Nasdaq finished up68.36 points or 0.57 percent to 11,960.15 and the S&P 500 closed at 4,136.13, down 1.16 points or 0.028 percent.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Retail Sales for January will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.7 percent, while it was down 1.1 percent in December.

The Empire State Manufacturing Index for February will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 18.5, while it was down 32.9 in the previous month.



The Fed Industrial Production for January is scheduled at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is up 0.5 percent, while it was down 0.7 percent in the prior month.

The Commerce Department's Business Inventories for December will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent in November.

The Housing Market Index for February is expected at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 37, while it was up 35 in the prior month.

The Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations for February will be published at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Inflation Expectations were up 3.0 percent.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were up 2.4 million barrels and the gasoline inventories were up 5.0 million barrels.

Twenty-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Treasury International Capital data for December will be issued at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior year, net long-term securities transactions were up $171.5 billion.

Asian finished lower. China's Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.39 percent to 3,280.49. The day's trading ranged between 3,274.55 and 3,296.20. The Shenzhen Component Index lost 31 points or 0.25 percent to close at 12,064.38.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 101 points or 0.37 percent to end trading at 27,501.86. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange shed 302 points or 1.43 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 20,812.17.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 7,352.20 after shedding 79 points or 1.1 percent.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is up 89.81 points or 1.24 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 78.25 points or 0.51 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 11.76 points or 0.15 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 35.24 points or 0.31 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.84 percent.

Business News