MIT Tops Forbes List Of America's Best Large Employers

Massachusetts Institute of Technology tops Forbes 2023 list of America's Best Large Employers.

Texas Healthcare group Houston Methodist and medical practice and research group Mayo Clinic are in the second and third positions respectively.

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, regional supermarket chain H-E-B, University of Kentucky, mutual fund company Fidelity Investments, IT giant Microsoft, hotels and restaurants group In-N-Out Burger and Cincinnati Children's round out the top 10.

For the second year in a row, hospital systems and medical centers dominated the top of Forbes' annual list. Healthcare organizations took eight of the top 25 slots in the rankings and made up 20 percent of the top 100.

The California Institute of Technology, or Caltech, is rated as America's Best Midsize Employer.

Insurance company Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, online personal finance company SoFi, medical device manufacturing company DexCom, electronic design and test solutions firm Keysight Technologies, natural gas distribution and pipeline company Atmos Energy, University of Tennessee Medical Center, electronics and company Gentex, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and Cleveland State University are the other Top 10 Best Midsize Employers in the United States.

The Department of State was ranked in the Top 10 in the government services industry sector.

Forbes partnered with the market research firm Statista to compile its eight annual edition of America's Best Large Employers and America's Best Midsize Employers list.

The ranking is based on a survey of about 45,000 workers at 500 midsize and 500 large American companies and institutions. Participants were asked if they would recommend their current employers to friends and family (on a scale of 0 to 10). Employees also evaluated other employers in their respective industries and identified factors that stood out either positively or negatively. The final list ranks the 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers that received the most recommendations.

Large Employers were defined as those with 5,000 or more employees; those with 1,000-5,000 workers were defined as Midsize Employers.

"Even after the layoffs at many of the nation's largest companies, from Microsoft and Salesforce to Disney and 3M, top talent can still find themselves with options with the help of some expert research on what U.S.-based employees say are the best companies to work for," Forbes says in an introduction to its 2023 lists.

