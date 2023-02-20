Depeche Mode Announce Additional North American Tour Dates

Depeche Mode have announced additional dates for the North American leg of their Memento Mori World Tour.

The tour is in support of the band's new album Memento Mori, which comes out on March 24.

The second leg kicks off on September 21 in Mexico City and runs through December 15 in Los Angeles. It comprises 29 shows, bringing the entire Memento Mori tour to more than 70 dates.

Tickets for the fall 2023 North American shows go on sale to the general public on February 24.

The Live Nation-presented tour begins March 23 with a limited North American run featuring stops at New York's Madison Square Garden, Chicago's United Center, and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

The band will then embark on their European stadium tour on May 16, with noted stops including the Stade de France in Paris, Berlin's Olympic Stadium, Milan's San Siro Stadium, and London's Twickenham Stadium.

Following the end of the European summer run, the newly added tour dates bring the band back to North America in the fall, with the tour stopping in Mexico City at Foro Sol before returning to the U.S. and Canada.

Depeche Mode "Memento Mori" 2023 World Tour Dates:

March 23 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

March 25 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

March 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

March 30 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

April 2 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

April 5 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

April 7 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

April 9 - Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

April 12 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

April 14 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

May 16 - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

May 20 - Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis Antwerpen

May 23 - Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

May 26 - Leipzig, DE @ Leipziger Festwiese

May 28 - Bratislava, SK @ Narodny Futbalovy Stadion

May 31 - Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique

June 2 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

June 4 - Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 6 - Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

June 9 - Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

June 11 - Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf

June 14 - Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle

June 17 - London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium

June 20 - Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

June 22 - Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre Mauroy

June 24 - Paris, FR @ Stade de France

June 27 - Copenhagen, DK @ Parken

June 29 - Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

July 4 - Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium

July 7 - Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

July 12 - Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico

July 14 - Milan, IT @ San Siro

July 16 - Bologna, IT @ Stadio Renato Dall'Ara

July 21 - Klagenfurt, AT @ Woerthersee Stadion

July 23 - Zagreb, HR @ Arena Zagreb

July 26 - Bucharest, RO @ Arena Na?ionala

July 28 - Budapest, HU @ Puskas Arena

July 30 - Prague, CZ @ Letnany Airport

Aug. 2 - Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

Aug. 6 - Tallinn, EE @ Tallinna Lauluvaljak

Aug. 8 - Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto

Aug. 11 - Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

Sept. 21 - Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

Sept. 29 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Oct. 1 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Oct. 4 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Oct. 7 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Oct. 10 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Oct. 12 - Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

Oct. 19 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Oct. 23 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 28 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 31 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Nov. 3 - Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

Nov. 5 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 8 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 10 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Nov. 13 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

Nov. 16 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Nov. 18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

Nov. 21 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Nov. 24 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 26 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 28 - Portland, OR @ MODA Center

Dec. 1 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Dec. 3 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Dec. 6 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Dec. 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Dec. 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

(Photo: Anton Corbijn)

