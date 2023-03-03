Half Of Global Population Will Be Overweight In 12 Years: Study

More than half the global population will be living with overweight and obesity within 12 years if prevention, treatment and support do not improve, says a global study conducted by the World Obesity Federation.

The World Obesity Atlas 2023, published ahead of World Obesity Day, predicts that the global economic impact of overweight and obesity will reach $4.32 trillion annually by 2035 if prevention and treatment measures do not improve. At almost 3 percent of global GDP, this is comparable with the impact of Covid-19 in 2020.

Every single region will see an increase in economic impact by 2035, with the Americas (North, Central and South America) shouldering the highest costs as a proportion of GDP (3.7 percent).

The Federation makes it clear that acknowledgement of the economic impact is in no way a reflection of blame on people living with obesity, which is a chronic, relapsing disease.

The most alarming trend of obesity is forecast among children, when compared to adults. Childhood obesity could more than double by 2035, according to the study. Rates are estimated to double among boys to 208 million, and more than double among girls to 175 million.

In all, more than 1.5 billion adults and nearly 400 million children will be living with obesity in 12 years time unless significant action is taken.

Obesity is often seen as an issue for financially rich countries, where rates are generally higher. However, the study notes that lower income countries are facing rapid increases in obesity prevalence. Of the 10 countries with the greatest expected increases in obesity globally, 9 of those are from low or lower-middle income countries. All are from either Asia or Africa.

World Obesity Federation calls for comprehensive national action plans to help countries act on new World Health Organization (WHO) Recommendations for the Prevention and Management of Obesity. The Atlas report will be presented at a high-level policy event on Monday to UN policymakers, member states and civil society.

Prof. Louise Baur, President of the World Obesity Federation, said, "This year's Atlas is a clear warning that by failing to address obesity today, we risk serious repercussions in the future. It is particularly worrying to see obesity rates rising fastest among children and adolescents."

