Dierks Bentley Announces 2023 'Gravel & Gold' Tour

Country star Dierks Bentley recently announced his 2023 North American "Gravel & Gold Tour."

The tour, in support of Bentley's recent album Gravel & Gold, will begin on June 1 at Toronto's Budweiser stage.

The 28-city tour will include stops in Detroit, Chicago, Indianapolis, Tampa, Boise, and San Diego, among others, and will wrap up on August 28 at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington.

Jordan Davis will support Bentley, while Elle King, Tracy Lawrence, Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, Hot Country Knights, Kameron Marlowe, The Cadillac Three, The Red Clay Strays, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Shane Smith & the Saints, Caitlyn Smith, and Hailey Whitters will join him as special guests.

Speaking about the tour, Bentley said, "I've been waiting as patiently as possible for the time when we could tell our fans about this tour and I'm happy the moment has arrived. With new music, a whole new set and vibe along with incredible musicians and singers to share the stage with.…I can honestly say I think this will be our best tour ever."

"Jordan Davis and I have been talking about touring for a long time and he's just killing. Not to mention the list of artists that we will be touring with is so exciting for me as a fan of all their music. I will be side stage every night taking it all in alongside the fans on this Gravel & Gold Tour," he added.

Fanclub presales will begin on March 7 at 10 am. Citicard members will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning March 8 at 10 am local time through Citi Entertainment. Tickets begin going on sale to the public on March 10 at 10 am local time.

Tour Dates:

6/01 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

6/02 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/03 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

6/04 - Madison, IL - NASCAR Cup Series Race

6/16 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

6/17 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

6/22 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

6/24 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/08 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/09 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

7/13 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

7/14 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/15 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7/21 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater

7/27 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

7/28 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/29 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

8/03 - Corning, CA - Rolling Hills Casino

8/04 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

8/10 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

8/11 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

8/12 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

8/17 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/18 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/19 - Palm Springs, CA - Acrisure Arena

8/24 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/25 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/26 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

