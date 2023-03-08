Kip Moore Announces 2023 'Damn Love' World Tour

Kip Moore has announced the "Damn Love World Tour," which will feature The Cadillac Three as openers.

The tour kicks off in Bloomsbury, Australia, on March 11 and concludes on November 11 at Little River Casino in Manistee, Michigan.

The tour is named for Moore's forthcoming fifth studio album, which is slated to drop next month on April 28.

Damn Love world tour dates:

3.11.23 - Bloomsbury, Australia - Dittmann Bull Pit Country Fest

3.15.23 - Melbourne, Australia - Margaret Court Arena

3.16.23 - Sydney, Australia - Horden Pavilion

3.18.23 - Ipswich, Australia - CMC Rocks

3.21.23 - Auckland, New Zealand - Auckland Town Hall

3.26.23 - Pretoria, South Africa - Loftus Versfeld Stadium

4.1.23 - Cape Town, South Africa - GrandWest Grand Arena

4.2.23 - Cape Town, South Africa - GrandWest Grand Arena

4.16.23 - Florence, Arizona - Country Thunder

5.13.23 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freiheit 36

5.14.23 - Cologne, Germany - Die Kantine

5.17.23 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands - Melkweg

5.19.23 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - O2 Institute Birmingham

5.20.23 - London, United Kingdom - Royal Albert Hall

5.21.23 - Leeds, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Leeds

5.24.23 - Gateshead, United Kingdom - Sage Gateshead

5.25.23 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Ritz Manchester

5.26.23 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Glasgow

5.27.23 - Belfast, United Kingdom - Botanic Gardens

6.3.23 - Chesterfield, VA - After Hours

6.4.23 - Crownsville, Maryland - Let's Go! Music Festival

6.9.23 - Hyannis, Massachusetts - Cape Cod Melody Tent

6.10.23 - Cohasset, Massachusetts - South Shore Music Circus

6.11.23 - Webster, Massachusetts - Indian Ranch Amphitheatre

6.18.23 - Manchester, Tennessee - Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

6.23.23 - Virginia Beach, Virginia - Beach It! Country Music Festival

7.2.23 - Columbus, OH - Flannagan's Dublin

7.7.23 - West Fargo, North Dakota - Red River Valley Fair

7.8.23 - New Salem, North Dakota - ND Country Fest

7.14.23 - West Salem, Wisconsin - Country Boom Festival

7.15.23 - Pierz, Minnesota - Pierz Freedom Fest

7.27.23 - Cheyenne, Wyoming - Cheyenne Frontier Days

8.11.23 - Elkhorn, Nebraska - The Club at Indian Ranch

8.19.23 - Calgary, Alberta - Country Thunder Alberta

8.24.23 - Saginaw, Michigan - Huntington Event Park*

8.25.23 - Cedarburg, Wisconsin - Country In The Burg*

8.26.23 - Mankato, Minnesota - Vetter Stone Amphitheater*

9.7.23 - Stockton, California - Bob Hope Theatre*

9.8.23 - Anaheim, California - House Of Blues Anaheim*

9.9.23 - San Diego, California - SOMA San Diego*

9.14.23 - Park City, Kansas - Hartman Arena*

9.15.23 - Pueblo, Colorado - Pueblo Memorial Hall*

9.16.23 - Grand Junction, Colorado - Las Colonias Park Amphitheater*

9.21.23 - Rochester, New York - Kodak Center*

9.22.23 - Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania - F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts*

9.23.23 - Johnston, Pennsylvania - 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial*

9.28.23 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena*

9.29.23 - Charleston, West Virginia - Charleston Municipal Auditorium*

9.30.23 - Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater*

10.21.23 - Kissimmee, Florida - Country Thunder Florida

11.10.23 - Evansville, Indiana - Victory Theatre

11.11.23 - Manistee, Michigan - Little River Casino

*The Cadillac Three

(Photo: Alexa Campbell)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News