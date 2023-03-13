logo
Quick Facts
  

Qualtrics Agrees To Go Private In $12.5 Bln Cash Deal With Silver Lake, CPP Investments

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM), an experience management software company, Monday announced its agreement to be acquired by technology investor Silver Lake, in partnership with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board or CPP Investments in around $12.5 billion all-cash deal.

Upon the deal closure, Qualtrics's common stock will no longer be listed on any public market, and it will become an independent, privately held company.

Silver Lake and its co-investors, together with CPP Investments, will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares Silver Lake does not already own, including the entirety of SAP's majority ownership interest.

Under the deal terms, Qualtrics shareholders, including SAP, will receive $18.15 per share in cash. This represents a 73% premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average price on January 25, the last full trading day prior to SAP's announcement to explore a sale of its stake in Qualtrics, and a 62% premium relative to the unaffected closing price on January 25.

Qualtrics's Board of Directors, as well as a Qualtrics committee of independent directors, has approved the sale, which has also been approved by SAP in its capacity as the principal shareholder of Qualtrics.

No other shareholder approval is required. The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of the requisite regulatory approvals.

Qualtrics will continue to be led by Chief Executive Officer Zig Serafin, and the company will remain headquartered in Provo, Utah and Seattle, Washington.

Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, said, "Since we acquired Qualtrics in 2019 the company has more than tripled its revenue while delivering profitability. SAP intends to remain a close go-to-market and technology partner, servicing joint customers and continuing to contribute to Qualtrics's success."

The transaction is fully financed by equity commitments from Silver Lake and co-investors together with $1.75 billion in equity from CPP Investments and $1 billion in debt.

Qualtrics said the company and SAP intend to maintain a go-to-market and technology partnership to both service existing joint customers and target new customer opportunities.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Nestle Purina Expands Recall Of Prescription Dry Dog Food
Nestle Purina PetCare Co., affiliated to Swiss food and beverage giant Nestle SA, has expanded its recall of select Purina Pro Plan prescription dry dog food, citing potentially elevated Vitamin D, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The recall of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental or PPVD EL prescription dry dog food in 8 lb and 20 lb bags now includes two additional product...
FSIS Warns Against Trader Joe's Chicken Salad Product
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public health alert against Trader Joe's ready-to-eat or RTE chicken salad products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen. There is concern that the product may contain cashews a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.
GM Offers Buyouts To Employees; Sees $1.5 Bln Charges
Automaker General Motors Co. announced a voluntary separation program for its employees in an effort to accelerate the normal attrition process and the resulting cost savings. The move is part of its efforts to cut $2 billion in structural costs over the next two years. In a regulatory filing, the company said it expects to take a pretax charge of up to $1.5 billion related to the buyouts.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
RELATED NEWS
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap