logo
Breaking News
  

HHS Names 27 Prescription Drugs Subject To Medicare Drug Price Inflation Rebates

By Joji Xavier   ✉   | Published:
drugs mar15 lt

The Department of Health and Human Services has unveiled the first set of Part B prescription drugs that will be subject to Medicare inflation rebates because they raised their prices faster than inflation.

Under prescription drug law, prescription drug companies have to pay back Medicare if they raise prices on seniors at a higher rate than inflation.

From next month, some Medicare beneficiaries will have lower coinsurance for the 27 prescription drugs that raised prices faster than inflation in the last quarter of 2022. Senior citizens' out-of-pocket costs for these drugs will decrease by upto $390 per average dose starting April 1, according to HHS.

The 27 drugs subject to Medicare inflation rebates and the coinsurance adjustment rates include AbbVie's arthritis drug Humira, Gilead Sciences'Car-T cancer therapy Yescarta and Seagen Inc's targeted cancer therapy Padcev.

In addition to making drug companies pay Medicare back for increasing their prices faster than inflation, this provision of the Inflation Reduction Act discourages other companies from doing the same, with the goal of reining in excessive drug price hikes year-over-year, the White House said.

Later this year, Medicare will begin negotiating lower prescription drug prices for its beneficiaries.

As a critical step in that direction, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) within HHS will release initial guidance on its drug price negotiation process, which will outline how the agency will select drugs for negotiation and how it will be conducted.

The ability to negotiate lower prescription drug prices is one of the most powerful tools Medicare has, to lower health care costs for American seniors and families.

When he released his FY2024 budget last week, President Joe Biden had called for expanding Medicare's negotiating authority to cover more drugs, sooner after they launch.

Tuesday, HHS released a new report showing the savings people with Medicare will now enjoy because the Inflation Reduction Act makes recommended Part D vaccines free for beneficiaries.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Tyson Foods To Close 2 US Chicken Plants, Lay Off 1,700 Workers
Tyson Foods Inc. plans to close two poultry plants in the United States and lay off almost 1,700 employees on May 12, reports said. The current scale and inability to economically improve operations is said to have led to the decision to close the facilities. The plants in Van Buren, Arkansas and Glen Allen, Virginia will be closed as part of its cost saving measures.
BMW Q4 Pre-tax Profit Climbs, Ups Dividend; Sees Weak Profit In FY23
German luxury carmaker BMW AG reported Wednesday weak net profit in its fourth quarter, while pre-tax profit grew with higher revenues and deliveries. The company also lifted its dividend. For fiscal 2023, Group profit before tax is projected to decrease significantly mainly on the absence of a prior year gain. In its core business, the company expects profitable growth in 2023.
FDA Authorizes Bivalent Pfizer Covid Vaccine As Booster Dose For Select Children Under 5
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine as booster dose for certain children 6 months through 4 years of age. In a statement, the health regulator said it has amended the emergency use authorization or EUA of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent. According to the agency, children 6 months through 4 years of age who completed ...
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap