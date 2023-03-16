The Cure Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

Following on from their 2022 European concerts, The Cure have announced the North American leg of "The Songs of a Lost World Tour."

The band will be heading to North American cities in May, June and July, with The Twilight Sad opening at all shows.

The 30-date run will once again include 3 nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York City.

This will mark the Robert Smith-led English rock band's first North American tour in seven years.

Tickets will be available via 'Ticketmaster verified fan sale' on March 15, and will require registration to access. One can register for up to a maximum of 5 different shows. Registration closes on March 13 at 10 am PT.

Tour Dates:

05/10 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/12 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/13 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05/14 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

05/16 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

05/18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

05/20 - San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre

05/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/27 - San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/01 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

06/02 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

06/04 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

06/06 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

06/08 - Minneapolis St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/10 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/11 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/13 - Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/14 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/16 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/18 - Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/20 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/21 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/22 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/25 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/27 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

06/29 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

07/01 - Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

