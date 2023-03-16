The Cure Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

Following on from their 2022 European concerts, The Cure have announced the North American leg of "The Songs of a Lost World Tour."
The band will be heading to North American cities in May, June and July, with The Twilight Sad opening at all shows.
The 30-date run will once again include 3 nights at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and Madison Square Garden in New York City.
This will mark the Robert Smith-led English rock band's first North American tour in seven years.
Tickets will be available via 'Ticketmaster verified fan sale' on March 15, and will require registration to access. One can register for up to a maximum of 5 different shows. Registration closes on March 13 at 10 am PT.
Tour Dates:
05/10 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
05/12 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/13 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
05/14 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/16 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
05/18 - Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
05/20 - San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre
05/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
05/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
05/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
05/27 - San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/01 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
06/02 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
06/04 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
06/06 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
06/08 - Minneapolis St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/10 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/11 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/13 - Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
06/14 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
06/16 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/18 - Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/20 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/21 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/22 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/25 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/27 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/29 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
07/01 - Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
