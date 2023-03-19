Drake Adds Dates To 'It's All A Blur' Tour With 21 Savage

Drake has added 14 new dates to his "It's All A Blur" tour, featuring 21 Savage, due to overwhelming demand.

The tour, which will now have 42 shows in all, is produced by Live Nation, and presented by Cash App, Visa, and Sprite.

Drake has added second shows in Houston, Dallas, Miami, Detroit, Montreal, Washington, D.C., Seattle, Vancouver, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Las Vegas. Brooklyn, New York, and Inglewood, will now have three shows.

The tour commences with a concert at Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans on June 16. The final show of the tour is scheduled to take place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on September 5.

"It's All A Blur" is Drake's first trek since the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018. The upcoming tour, which is in celebration of the last decade, sums up Drake's sentiment of his unprecedented run as he gets ready to hit the road.

Drake has released four albums in the last five years. That includes his most recent studio album Her Loss in collaboration with 21 Savage, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and had all 16 songs debut on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Drake's "It's All A Blur" Tour Dates:

Fri Jun 16 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Mon Jun 19 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 21 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Thu Jun 22 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sat Jun 24 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Sun Jun 25 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Wed Jun 28 - Miami, FL - Miami-Dade Arena

Thu Jun 29 - Miami, FL - Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Jul 01 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 02 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 05 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Thu Jul 06 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Sat Jul 08 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Sun Jul 09 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Mon Jul 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Thu Jul 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Sun Jul 23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Tue Jul 25 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Sat Jul 29 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Tue Aug 1 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sat Aug 12 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

Tue Aug 15 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Sat Aug 19 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Aug 26 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Tue Aug 29 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 01 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Sat Sep 02 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

