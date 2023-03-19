Drake Adds Dates To 'It's All A Blur' Tour With 21 Savage

Drake has added 14 new dates to his "It's All A Blur" tour, featuring 21 Savage, due to overwhelming demand.
The tour, which will now have 42 shows in all, is produced by Live Nation, and presented by Cash App, Visa, and Sprite.
Drake has added second shows in Houston, Dallas, Miami, Detroit, Montreal, Washington, D.C., Seattle, Vancouver, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Las Vegas. Brooklyn, New York, and Inglewood, will now have three shows.
The tour commences with a concert at Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans on June 16. The final show of the tour is scheduled to take place at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on September 5.
"It's All A Blur" is Drake's first trek since the Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018. The upcoming tour, which is in celebration of the last decade, sums up Drake's sentiment of his unprecedented run as he gets ready to hit the road.
Drake has released four albums in the last five years. That includes his most recent studio album Her Loss in collaboration with 21 Savage, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and had all 16 songs debut on the Billboard Hot 100 list.
Drake's "It's All A Blur" Tour Dates:
Fri Jun 16 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
Mon Jun 19 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Wed Jun 21 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Thu Jun 22 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Sat Jun 24 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Sun Jun 25 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Wed Jun 28 - Miami, FL - Miami-Dade Arena
Thu Jun 29 - Miami, FL - Miami-Dade Arena
Sat Jul 01 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Sun Jul 02 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Wed Jul 05 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Thu Jul 06 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Sat Jul 08 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Sun Jul 09 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Tue Jul 11 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Wed Jul 12 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Fri Jul 14 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Mon Jul 17 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Tue Jul 18 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Thu Jul 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Sun Jul 23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Tue Jul 25 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Wed Jul 26 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Fri Jul 28 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Sat Jul 29 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Mon Jul 31 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Tue Aug 1 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sat Aug 12 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
Sun Aug 13 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
Tue Aug 15 - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum
Fri Aug 18 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Sat Aug 19 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Mon Aug 21 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Tue Aug 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Fri Aug 25 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Aug 26 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Mon Aug 28 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Tue Aug 29 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Fri Sep 01 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Sat Sep 02 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Tue Sep 05 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
