Israel, Palestinians Commit To End 'Unilateral Measures' For 3-6 Months

The Government of Israel and the Palestinian National Authority have agreed on a set of commitments that will help de escalate tensions in the Middle East.

The two sides reaffirmed their joint readiness and commitment to immediately work to end unilateral measures for a period of 3 to 6 months.

This includes an Israeli commitment to stop discussion of any new settlement units in Palestinian territory for 4 months, and to stop authorization of any outposts for 6 months.

At a five-party meeting held in Egypt's Red Sea city of Sharm El-Sheikh, Egyptian, Jordanian, Israeli, Palestinian and U.S. political and security senior officials discussed ways and means to de-escalate tensions on the ground between Palestinians and Israelis, in order to pave a way forward towards the peaceful settlement between the two hostile entities.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to advancing security, stability and peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike, and recognized the necessity of de escalation on the ground, the prevention of further violence, as well as of pursuing confidence building measures, enhancing mutual trust, creating political horizon, and addressing outstanding issues through direct dialogue.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to all previous agreements between them, including the legal right of the Palestinian National Authority to carry out the security responsibilities in the West Bank.

The two sides agreed to develop a mechanism to curb and counter violence, incitement, and inflammatory statements and actions.

They reaffirmed the commitment to all previous agreements between them, and agreed to address all outstanding issues through direct dialogue.

A mechanism will be established to take necessary steps to improve the economic conditions of the Palestinian people, and to significantly enhance the fiscal situation of the Palestinian National Authority.

The two sides made a commitment of upholding the historic status quo at the Holy Sites in Jerusalem.

They emphasized the necessity of both Israelis and Palestinians to prevent any actions that would disrupt the sanctity of these sites, especially as the upcoming Holy Month of Ramadan coincides with Easter and Passover this year.

The meeting was organized under the mediation of Egypt.

A follow-up meeting will be held in Sharm El Sheikh in April.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and welcomed the meeting in Sharm El Sheikh. He reinforced the need for all sides to take urgent, collaborative steps to enhance security coordination, condemn all acts of terrorism, and maintain the viability of a two-state solution, the White House said.

