Jon Pardi Announces 2023 'Mr. Saturday Night' World Tour

Jon Pardi has announced plans to embark on a tour this summer in support of his fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night.

The country star will kick off the world tour with a series of international dates beginning on August 25 with a stop in Belfast.

Pardi will commence the U.S. leg on September 28 with a performance in Knoxville, Tennessee, and conclude on December 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Country trio Midland and rising artists Jackson Dean, Randall King, Ella Langley and DJ Highmax will provide support on select dates.

The general on-sale for all 2023 Mr. Saturday Night World Tour dates listed below begins Friday, March 24, at 10 AM local time via Live Nation.

Jon Pardi's 2023 Mr. Saturday Night World Tour Dates:

Aug. 25 - Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Ulster Hall ^~

Aug. 27 - Lutterworth, U.K. @ The Long Road Festival

Aug. 28 - Glasgow, U.K. @ Old Fruitmarket ~

Aug. 29 - Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Ritz ~

Aug. 31 - Bristol, U.K. @ O2 Academy ~

Sept. 1 - London, U.K. @ O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire ~

Sept. 3 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg ^~

Sept. 4 - Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan ^~

Sept. 6 - Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller ~

Sept. 7 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser Strand ^~

Sept. 28 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Coliseum *

Sept. 29 - Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena *

Sept. 30 - Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena *

Oct. 5 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood *

Oct. 6 - Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena *

Oct. 7 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Dailys Place *

Oct. 19 - Brookings, S.D. @ Swiftel Center *

Oct. 20 - Omaha, Neb. @ Baxter Arena *

Oct. 21 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena *

Oct. 26 - Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena *

Oct. 27 - Abbotsford, B.C. @ Abbotsford Centre *

Oct. 28 - Everett, Wash. @ Angel Of The Winds Arena *

Nov. 2 - Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena +

Nov. 3 - Missoula, Mont. @ Adams Center #

Nov. 4 - Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena at MetraPark #

Nov. 16 - London, Ont. @ Budweiser Gardens #

Nov. 17 - Oshawa, Ont. @ Tribute Communities Centre #

Nov. 18 - Hershey, Pa. @ GIANT Center +

Nov. 30 - Independence, Mo. @ Cable Dahmer Arena +

Dec. 1 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center +

Dec. 2 - Fort Worth, Texas @ DICKIES ARENA (Support to be announced)

Dec. 8 - Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State #

Dec. 9 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Michelob ULTRA Arena #

* with Midland, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax

+ with Randall King, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax

# with Jackson Dean, Ella Langley, DJ Highmax

~ with Ella Langley

