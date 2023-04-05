'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' Soundtrack Features Radiohead, Bruce Springsteen & More

Director James Gunn recently revealed the tracklist for Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

The collection of 17 songs is set for release on CD and Digital Download on May 3.

The soundtrack will also be available on 12" 2-LP vinyl on May 5 and will be followed by the cassette version on July 7.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Original Score digital album, featuring music by composer John Murphy, will be released on May 3.

Fans can pre-order the Vinyl at https://www.disneymusicemporium.com/product/XVLP222/guardians-of-the-galaxy-vol-3-2lp-vinyl?cp=81712_82102 and pre-order the CD at https://www.target.com/p/various-artists-guardians-of-the-galaxy-vol-3-awesome-mix-vol-3-target-exclusive-cd/-/A-88821421.

The soundtrack includes songs by Radiohead, Bruce Springsteen, Heart, the Beastie Boys and many more.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 tracklist:

"Creep" (Acoustic Version) - Performed by Radiohead

"Crazy On You" - Performed by Heart

"Since You Been Gone" - Performed by Rainbow

"In the Meantime" - Performed by Spacehog

"Reasons" - Performed by Earth, Wind and Fire

"Do You Realize??" - Performed by The Flaming Lips

"We Care a Lot" - Performed by Faith No More

"Koinu no Carnival" (From "Minute Waltz") - Performed by EHAMIC

"I'm Always Chasing Rainbows" - Performed by Alice Cooper

"San Francisco" - Performed by The Mowgli's

"Poor Girl" - Performed by X

"This Is the Day" - Performed by The The

"No Sleep Till Brooklyn" - Performed by Beastie Boys

"Dog Days Are Over" - Performed by Florence + The Machine

"Badlands" - Performed by Bruce Springsteen

"I Will Dare" - Performed by The Replacements

"Come and Get Your Love" - Performed by Redbone

