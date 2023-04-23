The Rooftop At Pier 17 Reveals Lineup For Summer Concert Series

The Rooftop at Pier 17 has revealed the lineup for the fifth anniversary of its popular summer concert series.

There will be over 60 shows during the concert series that will take place between May and October at the Seaport.

The series will kick off on May 3rd with rock band Coheed and Cambria. Bebe Rexha is scheduled to perform on June 18th, T-Pain will go on stage on July 11th, Yungblud will play on July 14th, and Jenny Lewis is set to play on July 18th.

Pixies and Modest Mouse will take the stage on August 21st & 22nd, while Tove Lo and Macklemore will perform on September 10th and September 22nd, respectively.

"New Yorkers, tri-state area residents, and visitors from all over the globe look forward to The Rooftop at Pier 17 concert lineup each summer," Andrew Schwartz, co-president of the New York Region at The Howard Hughes Corporation, said in a statement.

He added, "This season we are excited to celebrate five years of bringing today's most popular artists to the Seaport to perform at this unforgettable venue with its iconic New York City views — there's really no place like it."

The Rooftop at Pier 17 Summer Concert Series

May 3 - Coheed and Cambria "NEVERENDER NWFTWM"

May 4 - Nickel Creek

May 5 - Goth Babe: The Lola Tour

May 12 - Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls and The Interrupters

May 23 - Beach Bunny and PUP

June 3 - Young the Giant with Milky Chance

June 4 - Young the Giant with Milky Chance

June 5 - The Used & Pierce The Veil: Creative Control Tour

June 9 - The Wood Brothers with special guest Shovels & Rope

June 13 - The Used & Pierce The Veil: Creative Control Tour

June 14 - The Driver Era

June 15 - Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley

June 16 - Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley

June 17 - Reggae Fest Blaze

June 18 - Bebe Rexha: Best F'n Night Of My Life

June 22 - DJ Trixie Mattel: Solid Pink Disco

July 6 - Rebelution: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2023

July 7 - SiriusXM Presents Yacht Rock Revue: Reverse Sunset Tour

July 8 - Yellowcard: Celebrating 20 Years of Ocean Avenue

July 11 - T-Pain: Escape from Wiscansin - The Invasion

July 12 - Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer On Earth 2023

July 14 - YUNGBLUD: The World Tour

July 15 - The Struts: Remember The Name

July 18 - Jenny Lewis: JOY'ALL TOUR

July 21 - An Evening with CAKE

July 22 - An Evening with CAKE

July 27 - Joe Russo's Almost Dead

August 2 - Pink Martini featuring China Forbes

August 4 - The Mountain Goats

August 5 - Anjunabeats Outdoors

August 21 - Pixies and Modest Mouse

August 22 - Pixies and Modest Mouse

August 26 - Gimme Gimme Disco

August 30 - JVKE: what tour feels like

September 10 - Tove Lo: Dirt Femme Tour

September 14 - An Evening with Ween

September 22 - Macklemore: The BEN Tour

**Plus, more shows to be announced**

