The Rooftop At Pier 17 Reveals Lineup For Summer Concert Series

The Rooftop at Pier 17 has revealed the lineup for the fifth anniversary of its popular summer concert series.
There will be over 60 shows during the concert series that will take place between May and October at the Seaport.
The series will kick off on May 3rd with rock band Coheed and Cambria. Bebe Rexha is scheduled to perform on June 18th, T-Pain will go on stage on July 11th, Yungblud will play on July 14th, and Jenny Lewis is set to play on July 18th.
Pixies and Modest Mouse will take the stage on August 21st & 22nd, while Tove Lo and Macklemore will perform on September 10th and September 22nd, respectively.
"New Yorkers, tri-state area residents, and visitors from all over the globe look forward to The Rooftop at Pier 17 concert lineup each summer," Andrew Schwartz, co-president of the New York Region at The Howard Hughes Corporation, said in a statement.
He added, "This season we are excited to celebrate five years of bringing today's most popular artists to the Seaport to perform at this unforgettable venue with its iconic New York City views — there's really no place like it."
The Rooftop at Pier 17 Summer Concert Series
May 3 - Coheed and Cambria "NEVERENDER NWFTWM"
May 4 - Nickel Creek
May 5 - Goth Babe: The Lola Tour
May 12 - Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls and The Interrupters
May 23 - Beach Bunny and PUP
June 3 - Young the Giant with Milky Chance
June 4 - Young the Giant with Milky Chance
June 5 - The Used & Pierce The Veil: Creative Control Tour
June 9 - The Wood Brothers with special guest Shovels & Rope
June 13 - The Used & Pierce The Veil: Creative Control Tour
June 14 - The Driver Era
June 15 - Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley
June 16 - Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Ziggy Marley
June 17 - Reggae Fest Blaze
June 18 - Bebe Rexha: Best F'n Night Of My Life
June 22 - DJ Trixie Mattel: Solid Pink Disco
July 6 - Rebelution: Good Vibes Summer Tour 2023
July 7 - SiriusXM Presents Yacht Rock Revue: Reverse Sunset Tour
July 8 - Yellowcard: Celebrating 20 Years of Ocean Avenue
July 11 - T-Pain: Escape from Wiscansin - The Invasion
July 12 - Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer On Earth 2023
July 14 - YUNGBLUD: The World Tour
July 15 - The Struts: Remember The Name
July 18 - Jenny Lewis: JOY'ALL TOUR
July 21 - An Evening with CAKE
July 22 - An Evening with CAKE
July 27 - Joe Russo's Almost Dead
August 2 - Pink Martini featuring China Forbes
August 4 - The Mountain Goats
August 5 - Anjunabeats Outdoors
August 21 - Pixies and Modest Mouse
August 22 - Pixies and Modest Mouse
August 26 - Gimme Gimme Disco
August 30 - JVKE: what tour feels like
September 10 - Tove Lo: Dirt Femme Tour
September 14 - An Evening with Ween
September 22 - Macklemore: The BEN Tour
**Plus, more shows to be announced**
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News