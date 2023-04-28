Alice Cooper To Release Deluxe Editions Of 'Killer,' 'School's Out'

Rhino will reissue two of Alice Cooper's platinum albums - Killer (1971) and School's Out (1972) - with newly remastered sound, rare recordings, and previously unreleased live performances.

Both Deluxe Editions will be released on June 9 as 2-CD sets and 3-LP versions on 180-gram vinyl. Killer (Deluxe Edition) retails for $69.98 (LP) and $29.98 (CD). School's Out (Deluxe Edition) will be available for $89.98 (LP) and $29.98 (CD). Pre-orders are available now at Rhino.com.

A previously unreleased live version of "Be My Lover" from the upcoming School's Out (Deluxe Edition) is available today digitally at https://rhino.lnk.to/PA9BML.

Released in 1971, Killer was the fourth studio album recorded by the founding quintet of singer Alice Cooper, lead guitarist Glen Buxton, rhythm guitarist/keyboardist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith. Bob Ezrin produced all four of Alice Cooper's platinum albums from the 1970s, including Killer and School's Out.

Killer (Deluxe Edition) introduces a newly remastered version of the original release, which peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard albums chart. Along with the singles "Under My Wheels" and "Be My Lover," the record also includes "Yeah, Yeah, Yeah," "Desperado," and the prog-rock-inspired epic "Halo Of Flies." The bonus material features alternate takes for "You Drive Me Nervous," "Under My Wheels," and "Dead Babies."

The collection also gives fans an unreleased live recording of the band's performance at Mar Y Sol Pop Festival in Puerto Rico in 1972.

School's Out (Deluxe Edition) begins with a newly remastered version of the 1972 original, which peaked at No. 2 on the albums chart.

Cooper's concert in Miami on May 27, 1972, adds even more unreleased music to the collection.

Both sets come with booklets that include track-by-track commentary by band members and former Creem Magazine editor Jaan Uhelszki, plus liner notes by Bill Holdship.

(Photo: Rob Fenn)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News