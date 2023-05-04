Czech Republic Becomes 24th Country To Sign The Artemis Accords

The Czech Republic has become the 24th country to sign the Artemis Accords.

The Artemis Accords establish a practical set of principles to guide space exploration cooperation among nations, including those participating in NASA's Artemis program.

At a ceremony held at NASA Headquarters in Washington Wednesday, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson signed the Artemis Accords.

"We are living through a golden age of exploration. Gone are the days of one nation exploring the cosmos alone," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "Along with our fellow Artemis Accords signatories, the United States and Czech Republic are setting a standard for 21st century exploration and use of space. As we explore together, we will explore peacefully, safely, and transparently," he added.

"I see it as a historic signature. We are joining our likeminded partners in advancing peaceful, cooperative, and sustainable exploration of space," said Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský. "Czechia's space ecosystem has a lot to offer. We believe that this signature will kick-start the development of an institutional and industrial cooperation within the Artemis community, as well as directly between Czechia and the U.S., in the field of space activities," he added.

NASA, in coordination with the U.S. Department of State, established the Artemis Accords in 2020 along with the other eight original signatories. The Artemis Accords reinforce and implement the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. They also reinforce the commitment by the United States and partner nations to the Registration Convention, the Rescue and Return Agreement, as well as best practices and norms of responsible behavior that NASA and its partners have supported, including the public release of scientific data.

Launched in 2020 with eight signatories, the Artemis Accords are a set of non-legally binding principles grounded in the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 to guide civil space exploration and use on the Moon and beyond. Accords principles include, among others, transparency, use of space for peaceful purposes, mitigation of space debris, disposal of spacecraft, deconfliction of lunar activities and registration of space objects. Following these principles will help make civil space exploration safer and more predictable for all and facilitate collaboration between signatories.

The Czech Republic joins 23 other Artemis Accords signatory nations: Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Romania, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Additional countries will sign the Artemis Accords in the months and years ahead, as NASA continues to work with its international partners to establish a safe, peaceful, and prosperous future in space, the U.S. space agency said in a statement.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News