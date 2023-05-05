White House Warns Tech Giant Bosses To Protect The Public From Dangers Of AI

Vice President Kamala Harris and senior Administration officials met with CEOs of four American companies at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence Innovation to share concerns about the risks associated with the most modern information .

At a meeting held at the White House, the tech giant bosses were told they must protect the public from the dangers of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

President Joe Biden dropped by the meeting to underscore that companies have a fundamental responsibility to make sure their products are safe and secure before they are deployed or made public.

Given the role these CEOs and their companies play in America's AI innovation ecosystem, Administration officials also emphasized the importance of their leadership, called on them to model responsible behavior, and to take action to ensure responsible innovation and appropriate safeguards, and protect people's rights and safety.

The White House said the meeting included frank and constructive discussion on three key areas: the need for companies to be more transparent with policymakers, the public, and others about their AI systems; the importance of being able to evaluate, verify, and validate the safety, security, and efficacy of AI systems; and the need to ensure AI systems are secure from malicious actors and attacks.



Administration officials and CEOs agreed that more work is needed to develop and ensure appropriate safeguards and protections, and CEOs committed to continue engaging with the Administration to ensure the American people are able to benefit from AI innovation.

Satya Nadella, Chairman and CEO of Microsoft, Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, and Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, were reminded of their "moral" duty to safeguard society.

Speaking to them, Kamala Harris said the private sector has an ethical, moral, and legal responsibility to ensure the safety and security of their products.

She insisted that every company must comply with existing laws to protect the American people. "I look forward to the follow through and follow up in the weeks to come," she added.

The Vice President made it clear that the Biden administration is committed to advancing potential new regulations and supporting new legislation to control the AI sector.

Harris said AI is one of today's most powerful technologies, with the potential to improve people's lives and tackle some of society's biggest challenges. At the same time, she warned that AI has the potential to dramatically increase threats to safety and security, infringe civil rights and privacy, and erode public trust and faith in democracy.

