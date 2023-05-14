Riding High - Did These Biotech Stocks Catch Your Eye?

The following are some of the biotech stocks that touched new highs last week. Did you have these stocks in your portfolio?
|
Ticker
|
Published Date
|
Published Price
|
Maximum Price Since Publication
|
Last Closing Price
|
Maximum Gain %
|
Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)
|
Nov.7, 2022
|
$37.80
|
$80.75
|
$79.18
|
113%
|
Assertio Holdings, Inc. (ASRT)
|
Jan.20, 2023
|
$3.64
|
$8.01
|
$7.65
|
120%
|
Arcellx, Inc. (ACLX)
|
June 3, 2022
|
$12.66
|
$48.92
|
$41.6.0
|
286%
|
Vericel Corporation (VCEL)
|
Jan.15, 2023
|
$28.02
|
$35.46
|
$32.79
|
26%
|
NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)
|
Dec.14, 2022
|
$11.85
|
$20.54
|
$19.35
|
73%
|
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)
|
Mar.29, 2023
|
$19.30
|
$33.80
|
$30.58
|
75%
|
89bio, Inc. (ETNB)
|
Mar.28, 2022
|
$4.22
|
$18.84
|
$17.90
|
346%
|
VectivBio Holding AG (VECT)
|
May 4, 2023
|
$10.63
|
$12.31
|
$11.87
|
15%
|
Nuvalent, Inc. (NUVL)
|
Aug.10, 2022
|
$17
|
$42.99
|
$39.40
|
152%
|
Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)
|
Feb.16, 2023
|
$3.14
|
$3.74
|
$3.53
|
19%
|
MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX)
|
Jul.20, 2022
|
$3.43
|
$7.90
|
$6.58
|
130%
|
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX)
|
Jan.4, 2023
|
$18.17
|
$24.58
|
$22.19
|
35%
|
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (TCMD)
|
Dec.21, 2022
|
$11.58
|
$22.47
|
$21.56
|
94%
|
PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)
|
Dec.29, 2022
|
$36.01
|
$57.42
|
$54.68
|
59%
|
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (KRYS)
|
Dec.13, 2022
|
$77.84
|
$93.00
|
$88.16
|
19%
**Last Closing Price refers to the stock's closing price on May 12, 2023.
