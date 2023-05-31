logo
Breaking News
  

Cricket Creek Farm Recalls Sophelise And Tobasi Cheeses

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
cricketcreekfarm may31 lt

Cricket Creek Farm is recalling certain Sophelise and Tobasi cheeses citing potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves 165 units of Sophelise cheese and 149 pounds of Tobasi cheese.

Sophelise product code: 087055 is a washed, pasteurized milk cheese with a soft rind and pinkish hue. It is sold in semi-transparent packaging with a round blue label.

Tobasi with a product label of 315, 341, 048 is a washed raw-milk cheese with an orange rind and creamy interior. When sold retail by Cricket Creek Farm, it is wrapped in clear packaging with a gray and orange label. When sold at retail stores, it is sold in small rectangular cuts. When sold wholesale, the cheese is a square format.

Sophelise was distributed between March 29 and May 26, 2023, while the these batches of Tobasi were distributed between March 26 to May 26, 2023.

Sophelise and Tobasi were distributed in Massachusetts and New York through Wild Oats, Provisions Williamstown, McEnroe Organic Farm Market, and New Lebanon Farmers Market at restaurants, and farmers markets.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Meanwhile, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The Williamstown, Massachusetts- based company has reported one hospitalization due to Listeria monocytogenes. The products purchased by the affected individual were tested by Biotrax Testing Laboratory and the current batch of Sophelise was determined to be positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

The three batches of Tobasi are being recalled due to their proximity during storage to the exposed product.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Sophelise or Tobasi cheese are urged to return any remaining product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Cricket Creek Farm Recalls Sophelise And Tobasi Cheeses
Cricket Creek Farm is recalling certain Sophelise and Tobasi cheeses citing potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The recall involves 165 units of Sophelise cheese and 149 pounds of Tobasi cheese. Sophelise product code: 087055 is a washed, pasteurized milk cheese with a soft rind and pinkish hue.
Elon Musk's Neuralink Gets FDA Approval For Human Trials
Elon Musk's brain implant firm Neuralink said it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to conduct first-in-human clinical trials. In a tweet, Neuralink said, "We are excited to share that we have received the FDA's approval to launch our first-in-human clinical study!
T.W. Garner Food Recalls Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce
T.W. Garner Food Co. is recalling 50,688 bottles of 12 oz. Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce citing undeclared soy, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The agency noted that some of the bottles may contain Texas Pete Extra Mild Wing Sauce which contains soy. The recall involves Texas Pete Buffalo Wing Sauce with best used by 120623T 065239 UPC 0 75500 10011 6.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap