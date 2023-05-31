Cricket Creek Farm Recalls Sophelise And Tobasi Cheeses

Cricket Creek Farm is recalling certain Sophelise and Tobasi cheeses citing potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves 165 units of Sophelise cheese and 149 pounds of Tobasi cheese.

Sophelise product code: 087055 is a washed, pasteurized milk cheese with a soft rind and pinkish hue. It is sold in semi-transparent packaging with a round blue label.

Tobasi with a product label of 315, 341, 048 is a washed raw-milk cheese with an orange rind and creamy interior. When sold retail by Cricket Creek Farm, it is wrapped in clear packaging with a gray and orange label. When sold at retail stores, it is sold in small rectangular cuts. When sold wholesale, the cheese is a square format.

Sophelise was distributed between March 29 and May 26, 2023, while the these batches of Tobasi were distributed between March 26 to May 26, 2023.

Sophelise and Tobasi were distributed in Massachusetts and New York through Wild Oats, Provisions Williamstown, McEnroe Organic Farm Market, and New Lebanon Farmers Market at restaurants, and farmers .

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Meanwhile, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The Williamstown, Massachusetts- based company has reported one hospitalization due to Listeria monocytogenes. The products purchased by the affected individual were tested by Biotrax Testing Laboratory and the current batch of Sophelise was determined to be positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

The three batches of Tobasi are being recalled due to their proximity during storage to the exposed product.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Sophelise or Tobasi cheese are urged to return any remaining product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

