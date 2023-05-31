Debt Deal Euphoria Drains In China Despair

Weak economic data from China offset the relief at the progress made in the debt ceiling deal in the U.S. Manufacturing and services PMI readings from China released on Tuesday indicated decline in economic activity in the month of May. Caution also remains as continue to expect further monetary policy tightening by central banks worldwide in the backdrop of stubborn inflation.

European benchmarks are trading lower. Wall Street Futures are trading in negative territory. Asian stocks finished trading with deep cuts.

Dollar surged ahead, well above the flatline. Bond yields eased considerably. Crude oil prices declined amidst disappointing data from China, a major consumer of crude oil. Gold edged down amidst the Dollar's strength. Cryptocurrencies are trading in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 32,957.60, down 0.26%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,196.00, down 0.23%

Germany's DAX at 15,857.25, down 0.32%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,499.42, down 0.30%

France's CAC 40 at 7,169.15, down 0.56%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,270.15, down 0.50%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 30,887.88, down 1.41%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,091.30, down 1.64%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,204.56, down 0.61%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,194.00, down 2.16%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.0664, down 0.66%

GBP/USD at 1.2359, down 0.44%

USD/JPY at 139.78, down 0.01%

AUD/USD at 0.6478, down 0.60%

USD/CAD at 1.3644, up 0.30%

Dollar Index at 104.54, up 0.36%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.655%, down 1.23%

Germany at 2.2525%, down 3.74%

France at 2.819%, down 3.06%

U.K. at 4.1985%, down 1.17%

Japan at 0.429%, down 0.46%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $73.28, down 0.58%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $69.09, down 0.53%

Gold Futures (Aug) at $1,976.15, down 0.05%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $27,185.12, down 2.24%

Ethereum at $1,871.06, down 1.70%

BNB at $307.33, down 1.68%

XRP at $0.5068, up 0.68%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.3758, down 1.23%

