Guns N' Roses Reveal Tour Openers, Including Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders & Alice In Chains

Iconic rock band Guns N' Roses has revealed the openers for their 2023 word tour, including Carrie Underwood, Alice in Chains, The Pretenders, The Warning and Dirty Honey.
Further, the band has added two shows, one at Pittsburgh's PNC Park on Friday, August 18th and a second at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, October 14th.
The rock band are set to kick off their world tour on June 5th at Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv, Israel. They will continue to tour across Europe through July 22nd, wrapping up in Athens, Greece.
The band will then commence their North American leg on Saturday, August 5th at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium in Moncton, New Brunswick, before concluding treak at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Monday, October 16th.
This will be the band's first North American tour since their We're F'N Back! Tour in 2021.
Guns N Roses 2023 World Tour Dates:
June 5 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Park Hayarkon
June 9 - Madrid, Spain - Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
June 12 - Vigo, Spain - Estadio Abanca Balaídos
June 15 - Dessel, Belgium - Grasspop Metal Meeting
June 17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
June 21 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock
June 27 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park
June 30 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park
July 3 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsch Bank Park
July 5 - Bern, Switzerland - BERNEXPO
July 8 - Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo
July 11 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Megaland
July 13 - Paris, France - La Defense
July 16 - Bucharest, Romania - National Arena
July 19 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Arena
July 22 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Stadium
Aug 5 - Moncton, NB - Medavie Blue Cross Stadium with Carrie Underwood
Aug 8 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean Drapeau with Carrie Underwood
Aug 11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium with The Pretenders
Aug 15 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium with The Pretenders
Aug 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park with The Pretenders
Aug 21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park with The Pretenders
Aug 24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field with The Pretenders
Aug 26 - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park with Carrie Underwood
Aug 29 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center with Dirty Honey
Sept 1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center with Dirty Honey
Sept 3 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre with The Pretenders
Sept 6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena with Dirty Honey
Sept 9 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium with The Pretenders
Sept 12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena with The Warning
Sept 15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live with The Warning*
Sept 17 - Atlanta, GA - Midtown Music Festival*
Sept 20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum with Dirty Honey
Sept 23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium with Alice in Chains
Sept 26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome with Alice in Chains
Sept 28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park with Alice in Chains
Oct 1 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium with Alice in Chains
Oct 6 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival
Oct 8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
Oct 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field with Alice in Chains
Oct 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena (support act TBD)
Oct 16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place with Alice in Chains
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News