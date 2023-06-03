Guns N' Roses Reveal Tour Openers, Including Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders & Alice In Chains

Iconic rock band Guns N' Roses has revealed the openers for their 2023 word tour, including Carrie Underwood, Alice in Chains, The Pretenders, The Warning and Dirty Honey.

Further, the band has added two shows, one at Pittsburgh's PNC Park on Friday, August 18th and a second at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, October 14th.

The rock band are set to kick off their world tour on June 5th at Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv, Israel. They will continue to tour across Europe through July 22nd, wrapping up in Athens, Greece.

The band will then commence their North American leg on Saturday, August 5th at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium in Moncton, New Brunswick, before concluding treak at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Monday, October 16th.

This will be the band's first North American tour since their We're F'N Back! Tour in 2021.

Guns N Roses 2023 World Tour Dates:

June 5 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Park Hayarkon

June 9 - Madrid, Spain - Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

June 12 - Vigo, Spain - Estadio Abanca Balaídos

June 15 - Dessel, Belgium - Grasspop Metal Meeting

June 17 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

June 21 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock

June 27 - Glasgow, UK - Bellahouston Park

June 30 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park

July 3 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsch Bank Park

July 5 - Bern, Switzerland - BERNEXPO

July 8 - Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo

July 11 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Megaland

July 13 - Paris, France - La Defense

July 16 - Bucharest, Romania - National Arena

July 19 - Budapest, Hungary - Puskás Arena

July 22 - Athens, Greece - Olympic Stadium

Aug 5 - Moncton, NB - Medavie Blue Cross Stadium with Carrie Underwood

Aug 8 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean Drapeau with Carrie Underwood

Aug 11 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium with The Pretenders

Aug 15 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium with The Pretenders

Aug 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park with The Pretenders

Aug 21 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park with The Pretenders

Aug 24 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field with The Pretenders

Aug 26 - Nashville, TN - GEODIS Park with Carrie Underwood

Aug 29 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center with Dirty Honey

Sept 1 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center with Dirty Honey

Sept 3 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre with The Pretenders

Sept 6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena with Dirty Honey

Sept 9 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium with The Pretenders

Sept 12 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena with The Warning

Sept 15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live with The Warning*

Sept 17 - Atlanta, GA - Midtown Music Festival*

Sept 20 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum with Dirty Honey

Sept 23 - Kansas City, MO - Kauffman Stadium with Alice in Chains

Sept 26 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome with Alice in Chains

Sept 28 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park with Alice in Chains

Oct 1 - San Diego, CA - Snapdragon Stadium with Alice in Chains

Oct 6 - Indio, CA - Power Trip Festival

Oct 8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

Oct 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field with Alice in Chains

Oct 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena (support act TBD)

Oct 16 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place with Alice in Chains

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News