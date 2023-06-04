Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin & Pitbull Joining Forces For The Trilogy Tour

Global hitmakers Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull are teaming up for the Trilogy Tour.

The North American leg of the Trilogy Tour will kick off on October 14 in Washington, D.C. The 19-date arena trek will make stops in major cities such as New York, Miami, Houston and Las Vegas before wrapping up December 16 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

"It's a true honor to tour with Enrique and Ricky, 2 music icons who broke global music barriers for our culture and open doors for someone like myself," Pitbull said in a statement. "We're excited to take The Trilogy tour around the world and give our fans the time of their Trilogy lives, Dale!"

"I am incredibly excited to be going on tour with my friends Pitbull and Ricky," added Iglesias. "The Trilogy Tour will be an amazing experience for ALL of our fans. It's going to be a once in a lifetime tour."

Martin said, "Going back on the road with not only Enrique, but now with Pitbull, it's very exciting. This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end so get ready, it's going to be epic!"

According to a press release, the artists will be delivering "three unique headlining sets."

The general on sale will begin June 9 at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.com.

The Trilogy Tour Dates:

Sat Oct 14 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Tue Oct 17 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Fri Oct 20 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Sat Oct 21- Boston, MA - TD Garden

Thu Oct 26 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sat Oct 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

Wed Nov 01 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Fri Nov 03 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Thu Nov 09 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Fri Nov 10 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Fri Nov 17 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Sat Nov 18 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Sun Nov 19 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Fri Nov 24 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Sat Nov 25 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Thu Nov 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Wed Dec 06 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

Fri Dec 08 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Sun Dec 10 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

