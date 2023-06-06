Apple Unveils Vision Pro Headset, IOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air And More

Apple has unveiled a bunch of new products for its customers including its first spatial computer Vision Pro Headset. The tech major has also introduced iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air, iPadOS 17, TvOS 17 For Apple TV, WatchOS 10 For Apple Watch, New Mac Studio, Mac Pro, and M2 Ultra, among others.

The Apple Vision Pro features visionOS, the world's first spatial operating system. It seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world and lets users interact with digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in their space.

Vision Pro introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by a user's eyes, hands, and voice. The design features an ultra-high-resolution display system that packs 23 million pixels across two displays. Apple Vision Pro starts at $3,499 and will be available early next year on apple.com and at Apple Store locations in the U.S., with more countries coming later next year.

Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, said, "Today marks the beginning of a new era for computing. Just as the Mac introduced us to personal computing, and iPhone introduced us to mobile computing, Apple Vision Pro introduces us to spatial computing."

Apple Vision Pro has an all-new App Store offering users apps and content from developers, and access hundreds of thousands of familiar iPhone and iPad apps.

The company's another major release is iOS 17, which upgrades the communications experience across Phone, FaceTime, and Messages. It makes sharing even easier with AirDrop, and provides more intelligent input that improves the speed and accuracy of typing.

The developer beta of iOS 17 is now available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com, and a public beta will be available next month at beta.apple.com.

Further, Apple introduced the 15-inch MacBook Air that features an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a silent, fanless design. The new MacBook Air measures only 11.5 mm thin, making it the world's thinnest 15-inch laptop.

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2, available at midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray, starts at $1,299 and $1,199 for education. The 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 gets a new starting price of $1,099, which is $100 less than before.

The MacBook Air with M2 is now available to order on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app. It will begin arriving to customers, and in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, beginning June 13.

Apple's M2 Ultra, a new system on a chip or SoC, delivers huge performance increases to the Mac. M2 Ultra is the largest and most capable chip Apple has ever created.

Among the new Mac products, Mac Studio features M2 Max and the new M2 Ultra, delivering a huge boost in performance and enhanced connectivity in its stunningly compact design. Mac Pro, now featuring M2 Ultra, combines Apple's most powerful chip with the versatility of PCIe expansion. Mac Pro is up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Intel-based model.

The new Mac Studio and Mac Pro are now available on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app. They will start to arrive to customers and will be available in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, beginning Tuesday, June 13. Mac Studio starts at $1,999 and $1,799 for education.

Apple further previewed watchOS 10 for Apple Watch users, and iPadOS 17, and others. The iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10 also introduce mental and vision health features.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News