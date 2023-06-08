US Cities Under Air Quality Alerts Due To Widespead Wildfire Smoke

Around 75 million people across the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast parts of the United States are under air quality alerts resulting from monstrous cloud of smoke spewed by Quebec's wildfires.

Major US cities, including New York, Boston, Washington, DC, Charlotte, Detroit and Indianapolis are under air quality alerts.

The dangerous conditions will linger, according to forecasts. By Thursday morning, Delaware, Maryland, northern Virginia and the nation's capital could see some of the worst air quality, it has been warned.

More than 9 million acres have been charred by wildfires in Canada so far this year, which is about 15 times the normal burned area for this point in the year.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to offer additional support to respond to the devastating and historic wildfires burning in Canada.

The President has directed his team to deploy all available Federal firefighting assets that can rapidly assist in suppressing fires impacting Canadian and American communities. The two leaders also discussed continued cooperation to prevent wildfires and address the impacts that such fires have on communities.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden has directed his team to provide impacted communities whatever support they need.

She said at a news conference that the White House is in touch with the government of Canada. "We have already deployed over 600 U.S. firefighters and personnel, as well as equipment like water bombers to help Canada battle the fires."

The Biden administration also has been in close touch with state and local leaders, including in Michigan, Illinois, and New York. Multiple agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency, CDC, and FEMA, are coordinating with state, local, and Tribal governments to get timely and accurate information out to communities about local air quality conditions and what steps they can take to protect themselves.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Political News