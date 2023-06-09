logo
Did You Pick These Biotech High-Flyers Before They Hit New Highs?

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
The following biotech stocks that were featured on our website reached new highs on Thursday. Were those stocks in your investment portfolio and have you capitalized on the surge?

*Last Closing Price refers to the closing price of the stock on Jun.8, 2023.

Ticker

Published Date

Published Price

Maximum Price Since Publication

*Last Closing Price

Maximum Gain %

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA)

Jan.30, 2023

$9.32

$43.68

$41.80

368%

Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS)

Nov.7, 2022

$37.80

$91.19

$90.65

141%

AVITA Medical Inc. (RCEL)

Feb.10, 2023

$9.42

$17.45

$16.55

85%

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)

Jul.12, 2023

$4.55

$11.91

$11.89

161%

CONMED Corp. (CNMD)

Nov.15, 2022

$91.05

$133.13

$131.68

46%

ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN)

Jul.15, 2022

$5.43

$15.84

$15.75

191%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TARS)

Sep.29, 2022

$17.58

$20.09

$19.63

14%

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)

Nov.17. 2022

$28.42

$62.49

$62.11

119%

Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS)

Nov.9, 2022

$77.84

$129.48

$128

66%

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX)

Mar.7, 2023

$16.97

$29.42

$29.36

73%

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

Mar.11, 2022

$13.30

$25.68

$25.53

93%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RCKT)

Sep.14, 2022

$14.11

$23.64

$23.46

67%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (RXDX)

Oct.3. 2022

$61.08

$199.20

$198.98

226%

