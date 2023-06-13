logo
Breaking News
  

U.S. Stocks Remain Firmly Positive After Early Upward Move

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
wallstreet nov01 13jun23 lt

Stocks moved mostly higher early in the session on Tuesday and continue to turn in a strong performance in afternoon trading. The major averages are adding to the gains posted in the previous session, with the Nasdaq and S&P 500 once again reaching their best intraday levels in over a year.

Currently, the major averages are hovering firmly in positive territory. The Dow is up 191.00 points or 0.6 percent at 34,257.33, the Nasdaq is up 100.34 points or 0.8 percent at 13,562.27 and the S&P 500 is up 31.20 points or 0.7 percent at 4,370.13.

The continued strength on Wall Street comes following the release of the Labor Department's highly anticipated report on consumer price inflation in the month of May, which showed prices edged slightly higher.

The report said the consumer price index inched up by 0.1 percent in May after climbing by 0.4 percent in April. Economists had expected prices to tick up by 0.2 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.4 percent in May, matching the increase seen in each of the two previous months as well as economist estimates.

The Labor Department also said the annual rate of consumer price growth slowed to 4.0 percent in May from 4.9 percent in April. Economists had expected the pace of growth to slow to 4.1.

The year-over-year growth in May marked the smallest annual increase since the period ending March 2021.

The annual rate of core consumer price growth also slowed to 5.3 percent in May from 5.5 percent in April, in line with expectations.

The data has added to optimism about the Federal Reserve pausing its recent interest rate increases when the central bank announces its monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

Following the release of the report, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is indicating a 91.9 percent chance the Fed leaves interest rates unchanged.

"Wall Street is becoming a little bit hopeful here that an FOMC June skip could eventually become a July pause," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

He added, "Inflation is mostly heading lower and some of the leading indicators (car wholesale prices, weakening consumer) support the argument that the disinflation process will continue."

Sector News

Oil service stocks continue to see substantial strength amid a rebound by the price of crude oil, driving the Philadelphia Oil Service Index up by 3.0 percent.

The strength in the sector comes as crude for July delivery is surging $2.33 to $69.45 a barrel after plummeting $3.05 to $67.12 a barrel on Monday.

News China's central bank unexpectedly lowered a short-term lending rate is also contributing to considerable strength among steel stocks, as reflected by the 2.4 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Steel Index.

Chemical stocks have also shown a significant move to the upside on the day, with the S&P Chemical Sector Index climbing by 2.1 percent to its best intraday level in over a month.

Banking, oil producer and semiconductor stocks are also seeing notable strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index shot up by 1.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.6 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index advanced by 0.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index increased by 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are seeing modest weakness after failing to sustain an early upward move. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1.9 basis points at 3.784 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Futura Granted FDA Approval For OTC Marketing Of MED3000 Gel For Erectile Dysfunction
Futura Medical plc (FUM.L) announced on Tuesday that the US Food and Drug Administration or FDA has granted over-the-counter sale or OTC marketing authorization for its MED3000 topical gel formulation for the treatment of erectile dysfunction as a de novo medical device. The pharma company with a...
UBS Completes Credit Suisse Takeover
Swiss banking major UBS Group AG said it has completed the acquisition of domestic rival Credit Suisse Group AG on Monday. The troubled banking firm has been merged into UBS, and the combined entity will now operate as a consolidated banking group. It was in mid March that UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs or about $3.24 billion after the latter lost much of its value...
Wawona Frozen Foods Recalls Organic DayBreak Blend Sold Through Costco
Clovis, California-based Wawona Frozen Foods is recalling year-old packages of its Organic DayBreak Blend sold through certain Costco Wholesale stores citing Hepatitis A concern, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The DayBreak Blend 4lb or 1.81 KG bags of frozen fruit processed and sold in 2022 includes organic frozen strawberries grown in Mexico which may have the potential...
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap