IOC, WHO Launch Let's Move Campaign To Inspire The World To Move For Better Health

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced a new global initiative to inspire and enable the world to move more every day. Led by Olympians and created in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), the Let's Move campaign will begin on Olympic Day with an invitation to make time every day for movement for better .

The world is moving faster than ever, but people are moving less. Research has found that one in four adults and more than 80 per cent of young people do not meet the recommended minimum activity levels needed for optimum health. Not having enough time in the day is one of the most common reasons given for not being able to reach this goal. At the same time, starting with just 30 minutes of movement a day has significant health benefits for hearts, bodies and minds, according to the WHO study.

Regular physical activity can help prevent or manage certain diseases, like heart disease, stroke, diabetes and some types of cancers. It also helps to prevent hypertension, and it reduces symptoms of depression and anxiety. Being active also ensures healthy growth and development in young people and staying healthy in later life.

On June 23, the Olympic Movement will encourage and support people around the world to make this time in their daily lives to move in any way, anywhere. This includes a digital invitation from Olympians such as Allyson Felix, Pau Gasol, PV Sindhu and Yusra Mardini to schedule 30 minutes to move this day with them and to join the Let's Move Olympic Day digital workout from anywhere in the world, with the ambition of turning this into a daily habit.

Past and future Olympic hosts will also take part in the initiative by encouraging people to exercise in their local communities. Paris 2024 has already introduced 30 minutes of physical activity as part of the school curriculum over the past 12 months, in recognition of the multitude of mental and physical health benefits of daily exercise.

More than 131 mass participation events and digital activations will take place in many places across the world, being organised by the National Olympic Committees and the wider Olympic Movement, providing an opportunity for everyone to move together on Olympic Day.

IOC President Thomas Bach said, " This year, together with the WHO, we are highlighting the positive impacts sport has on both physical and mental health. We want to inspire the world to move more every day. Sport and physical activity are the low-cost, high-impact tool for healthy bodies and healthy minds and resilient communities."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News