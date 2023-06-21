Biden To Launch Second Round Of Investing In America Tour Monday

On Monday, President Joe Biden will kick off a second round of his Administration's Investing in America tour with a major infrastructure funding announcement at the White House.

Over the course of three weeks, President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Jill Biden, Cabinet members, and Senior Administration Officials will travel across the country to highlight how the President's Investing in America agenda is driving a manufacturing and clean energy boom, rebuilding America's infrastructure, lowering costs, and creating good-paying jobs, the White House said.

The Investing in America tour will visit more than 20 states, including: Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Hawai'i, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Louisiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Vermont.

The three-week tour, running upto July 15, coincides with the two-week Congressional Recess around Independence Day.

During the tour, President Biden and other leaders will address communities benefitting from the Investing in America agenda.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will travel to Hawaii, Burlington and Albany.

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack will travel to Michigan and Iowa.

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will travel to Minnesota and Rhode Island.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra will travel to Ohio, Michigan, and New York.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will travel to Washington.

Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm will participate in the "People Powered: Summer Road Trip Brought to You by President Biden's Investing in America Agenda," where she will travel across four states in an electric vehicle, highlighting private and public sector investments in batteries, electric vehicle chargers and supply chains, and clean energy technologies. During this electrified road trip, Secretary Granholm will travel through North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will travel to New York and Pennsylvania.

Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Michael Regan will travel to Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Louisiana.

Senior Advisor and American Rescue Plan Coordinator Gene Sperling will travel to Detroit, Michigan to celebrate the reopening of Roosevelt Park.

Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Landrieu will travel to New Mexico and Texas, as well as states across the Southeast.

Senior Advisor for Clean Energy Innovation and Implementation John Podesta will attend a ribbon cutting in South Carolina for a clean energy manufacturing investment project.

Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk will attend a ribbon cutting for the largest wind farm in Arizona.

