logo
Breaking News
  

Asian Shares Mixed After Powell Comments

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:
asian mixed 22jun23 lt

Asian stocks ended mixed in thin trade on Thursday, with markets in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan closed for the Dragon Boat Festival.

The dollar languished near a one-month low against a basket of currencies despite Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell affirming that more interest rate increases are likely ahead. Gold and oil prices were modestly lower in Asian trade.

Japanese shares fell sharply after rising in the previous two sessions. The Nikkei average dropped 0.92 percent to 33,264.88 while the broader Topix index finished marginally higher at 2,296.50.

Semiconductor shares fell on profit taking after recent sharp gains. Advantest plummeted 6.9 percent, Tokyo Electron plunged 4.6 percent and Screen Holdings lost 3.6 percent.

Banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial added 2-4 percent.

Panasonic advanced 2.3 percent on news that its energy unit was in talks to supply batteries to power Mazda Motor's electric vehicles.

Seoul stocks rose to snap a three-day losing streak despite Powell's hawkish congressional testimony. The Kospi average edged up 0.43 percent to 2,593.70.

Samsung Electronics and LG Energy Solution climbed 1-2 percent while steel giant Posco Holdings rallied 3.5 percent.

Australian markets tumbled as tech stocks suffered heavy losses on concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

Afterpay owner Block gave up 2.3 percent, Appen shed 1.1 percent and WiseTech Global slumped 4 percent.

Miners also fell, with heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto falling 1-2 percent on worries about China's economic recovery.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.63 percent to 7,195.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 1.66 percent lower at 7,381.

Siren Gold jumped 12.4 percent after an announcement that its ionic leach trial has detected mineralization below surface at its Sams Creek project in New Zealand.
Across the Tasman, New Zealand shares ended lower, with the benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index closing down 0.32 percent at 11,739.05.

Transport fleet management software firm Eroad soared nearly 60 percent after receiving a nearly $150 million takeover offer from a subsidiary of Canadian software group, Constellation.

U.S. stocks declined overnight after Fed Chair Powell reiterated that interest rates would need to rise further to contain stubbornly elevated inflation.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.2 percent and the S&P 500 gave up half a percent to record their third successive session of losses while the Dow eased 0.3 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
SunOpta Recalls Frozen Fruit Products Sold Through Walmart, Whole Foods, Target
Sunrise Growers Inc., a unit of plant and fruit-based food and beverages producer SunOpta Inc., has recalled frozen fruit products under multiple brands linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. There is potential for these products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Pizza Hut Tests Underground Deliveries Ahead Of Ninja Turtles Movie Release
Pizza Hut, a Yum! Brands, Inc. unit, has partnered with the makers of feature film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, ahead of its nationwide release on August 2. As part of a worldwide partnership with Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies and Point Grey Productions, the pizza maker has started testing "Underground Deliveries" for a limited-time only in New York City.
Twitter Sued By Employees Over Promised But Unpaid Bonuses
Twitter Inc. employees have sued the social media major for allegedly refusing to pay 2022 bonuses, even after promising to pay 50 percent of targeted bonus. In a lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court, the current and former Twitter employees claim that in the months leading up to Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter in October 2022, the company's executives, including former Chief Financial.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap