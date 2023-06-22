logo
Breaking News
  

US Imposes Sanctions On Myanmar's Ministry Of Defense

By Joji Xavier   ✉   | Published:
myanmarministrydefense june22 lt

The United States has imposed sanctions on Myanmar's Ministry of Defense over the military regime's brutal tactics to consolidate power and repress its people.

Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has also designated two financial institutions controlled by the military regime.

Myanma Foreign Trade Bank (MFTB) and Myanma Investment and Commercial Bank facilitate much of the foreign currency exchange within the country and enable transactions between the military regime and foreign markets, including for the purchase and import of arms and related materiel.

Following the military coup in 2021, Myanmar's military has destroyed villages, schools, and medical facilities by launching aerial attacks.

More than 3,600 civilians were killed, tens of thousands of homes and other infrastructure destroyed, and nearly 1.5 million people were displaced as a result of the military's violence, according to the US Treasury.

"Burma's military regime has leveraged state-run access to international markets to import weapons and materiel, including from sanctioned Russian entities, to continue its violence and oppression," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. "We will continue to support the people of Burma and deny the regime access to the means to perpetuate ongoing atrocities," he added.

The Treasury said that since the coup, the Myanmar Defense Ministry has imported goods and materiel worth at least $1 billion, including from U.S.-sanctioned Russian firms.

Myanma Foreign Trade Bank and Myanma Investment and Commercial Bank are state-owned financial institutions that function as foreign currency exchanges and enable the conversion of Myanmar's national currency kyat to U.S. dollars and euros and vice versa. This conversion allows the country's revenue-generating state-owned enterprises, including Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE), access to international markets using offshore accounts and to transact more easily with foreign entities, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Accenture Raises FY23 Adj. EPS Outlook; Boosts Dividend 15% - Update
While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, professional services company Accenture plc (ACN) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2023, while trimming annual revenue growth forecast. It also provided revenue outlook for the fourth quarter. For...
SunOpta Recalls Frozen Fruit Products Sold Through Walmart, Whole Foods, Target
Sunrise Growers Inc., a unit of plant and fruit-based food and beverages producer SunOpta Inc., has recalled frozen fruit products under multiple brands linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. There is potential for these products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Pizza Hut Tests Underground Deliveries Ahead Of Ninja Turtles Movie Release
Pizza Hut, a Yum! Brands, Inc. unit, has partnered with the makers of feature film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, ahead of its nationwide release on August 2. As part of a worldwide partnership with Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Movies and Point Grey Productions, the pizza maker has started testing "Underground Deliveries" for a limited-time only in New York City.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap