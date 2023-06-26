Live Beck, Bogert & Appice Box Set To Be Released In September

ATCO/Rhino announced on what would have been Jeff Beck's 79th birthday on Saturday (June 24) that a new Beck, Bogert & Appice box set will be out on September 15.

The collection, containing the group's Live in Japan (1973) and Live In London (1974) projects, will be available on 4-CD or 4-LP configurations, with the options of black or purple vinyl.

According to the announcement, the music will also be available from digital and streaming services.

Beck passed away in January 2023, while Tim Bogert died in January 2021. After discussing working together for several years, Beck, Bogart and Carmine Appice recorded their debut project in 1973 and that remained their only studio album.

"We surprised a lot of people who were expecting laid-back music," Bogert told the press after the band's 1973 tour supporting its debut. "Mainly we appeal to people who like loud, raunchy, good-time music. We're a raunchy band and we aim to get people turned on."

Appice said in a new statement, "It was artistically fulfilling at the time, but it was too quick ... the fact that we got to play together was great. Jeff, Tim and I did play great together, but before we knew it, it had ended."

Beck, Bogert & Appice, Live in Japan 1973, Live in London 1974 Track Listing:

Live in Japan 1973

LP One: Side One

1. "Superstition"

2. "Lose Myself With You"

3. "Jeff's Boogie"

Side Two

1. "Going Down"

2. "Boogie"

3. "Morning Dew"

LP Two: Side One

1. "Sweet Sweet Surrender"

2. "Livin' Alone"

3. "I'm So Proud"

4. "Lady"

Side Two

1. "Black Cat Moan"

2. "Why Should I Care"

3. "Plynth / Shotgun" (Medley)

Live in London 1974

LP One: Side One

1. "Satisfied"

2. "Livin' Alone"

3. "Laughing Lady"

Side Two

1. "Lady"

2. "Solid Lifter"

3. "Jizz Wizz"

LP Two: Side One

1. "Name the Missing Word (Prayin')"

2. "(Get Ready) Your Lovemaker's Coming Home"

3. "Superstition"

Side Two

1. "Blues De Luxe / You Shook Me"

2. "(Rainbow) Boogie"

(Photo: ATCO / Rhino)

