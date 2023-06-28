Metallica Announce M72 World Tour 'Takeover' Events

Metallica have announced a number of "Takeover" events in connection with their M72 World Tour.
The North American leg of the M72 tour will kick-off in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 4.
On each Saturday between the two "No Repeat" weekend shows, there will be various "Takeover" events, including film fests, pop-up stores, Ross Halfin book signings, and AWMH-sponsored opportunities to give back. The events will be accompanied by live music.
The lineup making its way through North America with Metallica includes OTTTO and Bastardane, along with tribute bands Damage Inc., Motorbreath, and Sandman.
"A few more acts will join the fun in individual cities," according to the metal legends.
Tickets for most of the live shows and film fests go on sale this Friday at 10 AM local time, while pre-sales for Fifth Members started Tuesday.
M72 World Tour "Takeover" events schedule:
NEW JERSEY & NEW YORK
Friday, August 4
Pre-Show Gig with Prong @ MetLife Parking Lot
Metallica Night 1 @ MetLife Stadium
Saturday, August 5
Metallica Film Fest @ The Gramercy Theatre
OTTTO & Bastardane @ The Gramercy Theatre
…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Irving Plaza
Sunday, August 6
Pre-Show Gig with Overkill @ MetLife Parking Lot
Metallica Night 2 @ MetLife Stadium
MONTREAL
Friday, August 11
Metallica Night 1 @ Stade Olympique
Saturday, August 12
OTTTO & Bastardane @ Theatre Fairmount
…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Corona Theatre
Sunday, August 13
Metallica Night 2 @ Stade Olympique
DALLAS/ARLINGTON
Friday, August 18
Pre-Show Gig with Fugitive & Tribal Gaze @ AT&T Stadium Plaza Stage
Metallica Night 1 @ AT&T Stadium
Saturday, August 19
…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Fugitive, 200 Stab Wounds, SpiritWorld, and Tribal Gaze @ South Side Ballroom
OTTTO & Bastardane @ Three Links
Sunday, August 20
Pre-Show Gig with 200 Stab Wounds & SpiritWorld @ AT&T Stadium Plaza Stage
Metallica Night 2 @ AT&T Stadium
LOS ANGELES
Friday, August 25
Metallica Night 1 @ SoFi Stadium
Saturday, August 26
OTTTO & Bastardane @ Viper Room
…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Whisky a Go Go
Sunday, August 27
Metallica Night 2 @ SoFi Stadium
PHOENIX/GLENDALE
Friday, September 1
Metallica Night 1 @ State Farm Stadium
Saturday, September 2
OTTTO & Bastardane @ Cresent Ballroom
…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ The Van Buren
Sunday, September 3
Metallica Night 2 @ State Farm Stadium
ST. LOUIS
Friday, November 3
Metallica Night 1 @ The Dome at America's Center
Saturday, November 4
Metallica Film Fest @ Hi-Pointe
OTTTO & Bastardane @ Delmar Hall
…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Ballpark Village
Sunday, November 5
Metallica Night 2 @ The Dome at America's Center
DETROIT
Friday, November 10
Metallica Night 1 @ Ford Field
Saturday, November 11
OTTTO & Bastardane @ The Sanctuary
…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ St. Andrew's Hall
Sunday, November 12
Metallica Night 2 @ Ford Field
(Photo: Tim Saccenti)
