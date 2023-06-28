Metallica Announce M72 World Tour 'Takeover' Events

Metallica have announced a number of "Takeover" events in connection with their M72 World Tour.

The North American leg of the M72 tour will kick-off in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 4.

On each Saturday between the two "No Repeat" weekend shows, there will be various "Takeover" events, including film fests, pop-up stores, Ross Halfin book signings, and AWMH-sponsored opportunities to give back. The events will be accompanied by live music.

The lineup making its way through North America with Metallica includes OTTTO and Bastardane, along with tribute bands Damage Inc., Motorbreath, and Sandman.

"A few more acts will join the fun in individual cities," according to the metal legends.

Tickets for most of the live shows and film fests go on sale this Friday at 10 AM local time, while pre-sales for Fifth Members started Tuesday.

M72 World Tour "Takeover" events schedule:

NEW JERSEY & NEW YORK

Friday, August 4

Pre-Show Gig with Prong @ MetLife Parking Lot

Metallica Night 1 @ MetLife Stadium

Saturday, August 5

Metallica Film Fest @ The Gramercy Theatre

OTTTO & Bastardane @ The Gramercy Theatre

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Irving Plaza

Sunday, August 6

Pre-Show Gig with Overkill @ MetLife Parking Lot

Metallica Night 2 @ MetLife Stadium

MONTREAL

Friday, August 11

Metallica Night 1 @ Stade Olympique

Saturday, August 12

OTTTO & Bastardane @ Theatre Fairmount

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Corona Theatre

Sunday, August 13

Metallica Night 2 @ Stade Olympique

DALLAS/ARLINGTON

Friday, August 18

Pre-Show Gig with Fugitive & Tribal Gaze @ AT&T Stadium Plaza Stage

Metallica Night 1 @ AT&T Stadium

Saturday, August 19

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Fugitive, 200 Stab Wounds, SpiritWorld, and Tribal Gaze @ South Side Ballroom

OTTTO & Bastardane @ Three Links

Sunday, August 20

Pre-Show Gig with 200 Stab Wounds & SpiritWorld @ AT&T Stadium Plaza Stage

Metallica Night 2 @ AT&T Stadium

LOS ANGELES

Friday, August 25

Metallica Night 1 @ SoFi Stadium

Saturday, August 26

OTTTO & Bastardane @ Viper Room

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Whisky a Go Go

Sunday, August 27

Metallica Night 2 @ SoFi Stadium

PHOENIX/GLENDALE

Friday, September 1

Metallica Night 1 @ State Farm Stadium

Saturday, September 2

OTTTO & Bastardane @ Cresent Ballroom

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ The Van Buren

Sunday, September 3

Metallica Night 2 @ State Farm Stadium

ST. LOUIS

Friday, November 3

Metallica Night 1 @ The Dome at America's Center

Saturday, November 4

Metallica Film Fest @ Hi-Pointe

OTTTO & Bastardane @ Delmar Hall

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ Ballpark Village

Sunday, November 5

Metallica Night 2 @ The Dome at America's Center

DETROIT

Friday, November 10

Metallica Night 1 @ Ford Field

Saturday, November 11

OTTTO & Bastardane @ The Sanctuary

…And Tributes for All: Damage Inc., Motorbreath & Sandman @ St. Andrew's Hall

Sunday, November 12

Metallica Night 2 @ Ford Field

