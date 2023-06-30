The Used Announce Fall 2023 Headlining U.S. Tour

Rock band The Used have announced plans to embark on a headlining tour this fall with special guests Sleeping With Sirens and Dead American.

The 24-stop trek will kick off on September 5 in Birmingham, Alabama, and make stops in Boston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Denver, and more before wrapping up in Paso Robles, California, on October 11. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 30 at 10 am local time.

The Used are touring in support of their latest album, Toxic Positivity, which dropped last month. Sleeping with Sirens released their most recent full-length, Complete Collapse, in 2022.

The Used 2023 Tour Dates:

06/28 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex ^

06/29 - Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre @ The Grand Sierra Resort ^

07/01 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre ^

07/02 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre ^

09/05 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company #

09/06 - Myrtle Beach, SC @ House Of Blues #

09/08 - Harrisburg, PA @ Southside Stage Harrisburg #

09/09 - Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival *

09/12 - Buffalo, NY@ Buffalo Riverworks #

09/13 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner#

09/15 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill #

09/16 - Indianapolis, IN @ White River State Park #

09/17 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest *

09/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore #

09/20 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater #

09/22 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park #

09/23 - Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha #

09/25 - Tulsa, OK @ The Criterion #

09/27 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Fort Tuthill Park - Pepsi Amphitheater#

09/28 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues #

09/30 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium !

10/01 - Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento - Hard Rock Live #

10/03 - Grand Junction, CO @ Las Colonias Park Amphitheater #

10/04 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom #

10/07 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #

10/08 - Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House #

10/10 - San Francisco, CA @ Fox Theatre #

10/11 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre #

* = festival

^ = w/ Pierce the Veil, Don Broco, and girlfriends

# = w/ Sleeping With Sirens and Dead American

! = w/ Dead American

(Photo: Yeshua "Yoshi" Flores)

