Subway Introduces On-Site Meat Slicers, Unveils New Sandwiches

Subway, the popular sandwich chain, has completed its nationwide rollout of deli slicers in all of its stores.

This highly-anticipated change replaces pre-sliced sandwich meats and marks the culmination of Subway's substantial $80 million investment in the slicers. With nearly 20,000 stores now equipped with these new machines, Subway aims to enhance the sandwich-making experience for both franchisees and employees.

The deli slicers are prominently displayed behind the counter, catching the attention of customers. One notable feature is a red light that intermittently emanates from the front knob of the slicer, likely designed to draw the eye and create intrigue. This unique touch sets Subway's slicers apart from the conventional models typically found in delis.

To celebrate the introduction of the meat slicers, Subway has introduced a new lineup of sandwiches called Deli Heroes. These sandwiches fall into an entirely new category on the Subway Series menu. Some of the Deli Heroes sandwiches even offer extra meat, a nod to the capabilities of the new slicers.

The new sandwiches are as follows- Grand Slam Ham is a sandwich featuring 33% more ham than the Classic portion, accompanied by double provolone cheese, crisp lettuce, juicy tomatoes, fresh onions, and creamy mayo. Titan Turkey is a sandwich containing 33% more turkey, layered with double provolone cheese, lettuce, ripe tomatoes, zesty onions, and mayo. Garlic Roast Beef is a savory roast beef, prepared in a regular portion, complemented by double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and Roasted Garlic Aioli. The Beast is a sandwich featuring a combination of pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, and roast beef. It is topped with double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, and a vinaigrette.

While the slicers add a visually appealing element to the store and offer freshly sliced meat, the fundamental essence of Subway's sandwiches remains largely unchanged. Instead, Subway is playing catch-up with its competitors rather than catapulting their menu to new heights.

Subway's nationwide rollout of on-site deli slicers signifies a significant investment in improving the sandwich-making process. The introduction of the Deli Heroes lineup adds variety and meaty indulgence to Subway's menu. While the experience may not revolutionize Subway's offerings, the new slicers provide an intriguing spectacle for customers and a welcome convenience for employees.

