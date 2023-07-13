Easing Inflation Bolsters Market Sentiment

Positive surprises in the inflation readings from the U.S. supported market sentiment across regions and asset classes. Though still expect a rate hike in the ensuing Fed review, hopes of a pause and even a pivot have strengthened with the recent release. Cryptocurrencies are however trading with losses.

European benchmarks are trading with strong gains. Wall Street Futures are trading with mild gains. Asian stocks finished on an overwhelmingly positive note.

Inflation updates weakened the dollar, dragging the Dollar Index. Bond yields eased across regions, taking cognizance of the decline in inflation in the U.S. Crude oil prices recorded mild gains. Gold prices gained amidst the dollar's weakness. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a negative note.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 34,388.30, up 0.12%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,486.00, up 0.31%

Germany's DAX at 16,101.65, up 0.49%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,432.01, up 0.21%

France's CAC 40 at 7,374.70, up 0.57%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,386.85, up 0.61%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 32,419.33, up 1.49%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,246.90, up 1.56%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,236.48, up 1.26%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,350.62, up 2.60%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.1162, up 0.31%

GBP/USD at 1.3056, up 0.54%

USD/JPY at 138.56, up 0.04%

AUD/USD at 0.6849, up 0.92%

USD/CAD at 1.3167, down 0.14%

Dollar Index at 100.24, down 0.28%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.814%, down 1.27%

Germany at 2.4530%, down 3.73%

France at 3.002%, down 3.35%

U.K. at 4.4825%, down 0.68%

Japan at 0.465%, down 1.17%



Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $80.18, up 0.09%.

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $75.77, up 0.03%.

Gold Futures (Aug) at $1,964.75, up 0.16%.

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $30,572.40, down 0.50%

Ethereum at $1,882.66, down 0.42%

BNB at $246.42, down 0.74%

XRP at $0.4728, down 0.32%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.2887, down 1.54%

