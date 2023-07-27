Gen. David Allvin Named New U.S. Air Force Chief

President Joe Biden has announced the nomination of Gen. David Allvin as the new Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force.

Gen. Allvin currently serves as Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, and is a senior member of the U.S. Delegation to the United Nations Military Staff Committee.

After assuming charge as Vice Chief of Staff in November 2020, Gen. Allvin has been assisting the Air Force Chief of Staff with organizing, training and equipping 689,000 active-duty, Guard, Reserve and civilian forces.

Prior to his current assignment, Allvin was Director for Strategy, Plans, and Policy, J-5, Joint Staff, providing military advice to the President, the Secretary of Defense, and the National Security Council.

The nomination of Gen. Allvin was submitted to the Senate Tuesday amid the holdup on military promotions in the Upper House.

The four-star General will assume charge as the top ranking officer in the U.S. Air Force once the Senate approves Biden's nomination.

If confirmed, Allvin would replace Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., who is set to become the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

An U.S. Air Force Academy graduate of 1986, Gen. Allvin has more than three decades of career experience holding key responsibilities in the U.S. and abroad.

Gen. Allvin has commanded at the squadron and wing levels, including the 97th Air Mobility Wing. He has also served as Commanding General, NATO Air Training Command - Afghanistan; Commander, 438th Air Expeditionary Wing - Afghanistan; Commander, 618th Air and Space Operations Center; Director, Strategy, Concepts and Assessments; Deputy Chief of Staff for Strategic Plans and Requirements, Headquarters, U.S. Air Force; and as Director, Strategy, Plans and Policy, Headquarters U.S. European Command.

59-year-old Gen. Allvin is a command pilot with more than 4,600 hours of flying experience, including 800 flight test hours in more than 30 aircraft and 100 combat hours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

