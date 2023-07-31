Tim McGraw Announces 2024 'Standing Room Only Tour'

Country superstar Tim McGraw has announced an extensive "Standing Room Only Tour" for next year.

The 30-plus city tour, in support of his upcoming album, will begin on March 14, 2024, in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Grammy award-winner revealed the news at a fans-only preview concert at the Whisky a Go Go on Los Angeles' Sunset Strip.

"I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans," McGraw said. "We've got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we've ever done."

Carly Pearce will open all tour dates as McGraw's special guest.

"My '90s country music heart is SO excited to be joining @thetimmcgraw on the #StandingRoomOnly Tour next year! I can't wait to see y'all out on the road in 2024," the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter wrote on social media.

Standing Room Only, McGraw's 17th studio album, will be released on August 25 via Big Machine Records and McGraw Music.

The album is available to pre-order at https://tim-mcgraw.lnk.to/SROAlbumPR

Tickets for the tour, including VIP packages, will go on sale on August 4.

Tour Dates:

March 14 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

March 16 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

March 21 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

March 27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

March 29 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

March 30 - Eugene, OR - University of Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena

April 4 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

April 5 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

April 6 - Boise, ID - Boise State University - ExtraMile Arena

April 13 -Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

April 18 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 19 -Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

April 20 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

April 25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

April 26 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

May 9 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

May 11 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena

May 16- Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

May 18 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

May 30 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

May 31 - Chicago, IL- United Center

June 1 - Grand Rapids, MI- Van Andel Arena

June 6 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

June 7 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

June 8 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

June 13 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

June 15 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

June 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

June 21 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

June 22 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

June 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

(Photo: David Needleman)

