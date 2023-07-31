Tim McGraw Announces 2024 'Standing Room Only Tour'

Country superstar Tim McGraw has announced an extensive "Standing Room Only Tour" for next year.
The 30-plus city tour, in support of his upcoming album, will begin on March 14, 2024, in Jacksonville, Florida.
The Grammy award-winner revealed the news at a fans-only preview concert at the Whisky a Go Go on Los Angeles' Sunset Strip.
"I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans," McGraw said. "We've got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we've ever done."
Carly Pearce will open all tour dates as McGraw's special guest.
"My '90s country music heart is SO excited to be joining @thetimmcgraw on the #StandingRoomOnly Tour next year! I can't wait to see y'all out on the road in 2024," the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter wrote on social media.
Standing Room Only, McGraw's 17th studio album, will be released on August 25 via Big Machine Records and McGraw Music.
The album is available to pre-order at https://tim-mcgraw.lnk.to/SROAlbumPR
Tickets for the tour, including VIP packages, will go on sale on August 4.
Tour Dates:
March 14 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
March 15 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
March 16 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
March 21 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena
March 27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
March 29 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
March 30 - Eugene, OR - University of Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
April 4 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
April 5 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
April 6 - Boise, ID - Boise State University - ExtraMile Arena
April 13 -Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
April 18 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
April 19 -Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
April 20 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
April 25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
April 26 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
May 9 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
May 11 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena
May 16- Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
May 18 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
May 30 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
May 31 - Chicago, IL- United Center
June 1 - Grand Rapids, MI- Van Andel Arena
June 6 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
June 7 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
June 8 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
June 13 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
June 15 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
June 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
June 21 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
June 22 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
June 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
(Photo: David Needleman)
For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com
Entertainment News