US Officials Meet Taliban; Urges To Reverse Policies On Human Rights In Afghanistan

The U.S. government has urged Taliban, Afghanistan's ruling militant outfit, to "reverse policies responsible for the deteriorating human rights situation" in the country, particularly for women, girls, and "vulnerable communities".

The call was made by a U.S. delegation during their two-day meeting with senior Taliban representatives and technocratic professionals in Doha, Qatar.

The American delegation also expressed deep concern regarding the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and the need to continue to support aid organizations and UN bodies delivering assistance consistent with humanitarian principles.

U.S. officials expressed grave concern regarding detentions, media crackdowns, and limits on religious practice. The United States expressed support for the Afghan people's demands for their rights to be respected and for their voices to shape the future of the country.

The American delegation met with representatives of the Afghan Central Bank and Afghan Ministry of Finance to discuss the state of the Afghan and the challenges that the banking sector faces. U.S. officials took note of recent data indicating declining inflation, growth of merchandise exports and imports in Afghanistan in 2023, and voiced openness to a technical dialogue regarding economic stabilization issues soon.

U.S. officials took note of the Taliban's continuing commitment to not allow the territory of Afghanistan to be used by anyone to threaten the United States and its allies, and the two sides discussed Taliban efforts to fulfill security commitments. The American delegation acknowledged that there has been a decrease in large-scale terrorist attacks against Afghan civilians. U.S. officials pressed for the immediate and unconditional release of detained U.S. citizens, noting that these detentions were a significant obstacle to positive engagement.

The United States took note of reporting indicating that the Taliban's ban on opium poppy cultivation resulted in a significant decrease in cultivation during the most recent growing season.

Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri, and Chief of the U.S. Mission to Afghanistan based in Doha Karen Decker, were part of the U.S. delegation led by Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West.

