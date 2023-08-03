$115 Mln Granted To Cut Harmful Diesel Engine Emissions In US

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that it will grant $115 million for projects that cut harmful pollution from the nation's existing fleet of older diesel engines.

Under the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) grant funding competition, EPA anticipates making 4-10 awards in each of EPA's ten regions to eligible applicants.

"Throughout the years, this crucial program to reduce diesel emissions has improved air quality and provided far-reaching public benefits by reducing hundreds of thousands of tons of air pollution and saving millions in gallons of fuel," said Joseph Goffman, Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Office of Air and Radiation.

EPA is soliciting applications nationwide for projects that significantly reduce diesel emissions and exposure, especially from fleets operating at goods movements facilities in areas designated as having poor air quality. Applicants may request funding to upgrade or replace older diesel-powered buses, trucks, marine engines, locomotives and nonroad equipment with newer, cleaner technologies. Priority for funding will also be given to projects that engage and benefit the health of local communities already overburdened by air pollution, protect grant funded investments from severe weather events caused by climate change, and applicants that demonstrate their ability to promote and continue efforts to reduce emissions after the project has ended.

The grant funding opportunity is open until December 1.

EPA is seeking cost-effective diesel emission reduction projects that maximize health benefits, reduce diesel exposure for those facing poor air quality, and/or employ community-based inclusive and collaborative approaches to reduce harmful emissions.

Diesel-powered engines move most? of the nation's freight tonnage, and today nearly all highway freight trucks, locomotives, and commercial marine vessels are powered by diesel engines. Smog- and soot-forming diesel exhaust can impair air quality, threatening the health of people in nearby communities.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News