Parmalee Announce Extended Version Of 'For You'

Parmalee have announced an extended version of For You, their album released two years ago.

The 18-track For You 2 will be released on September 22 via BBR Music Group.

Five new songs are featured on the new version: "Girl In Mine," "Gonna Love You," "Is It Just Me," "Boyfriend," and "Wish I Never Loved You."

The four-man country music band shared these songs in a video posted on social media.

"The support from our fans for this album has been amazing," said Parmalee lead singer Matt Thomas. "It's been two years, almost to the date, that we released For You and we just weren't ready to be done with it. So, we're excited to announce that we're gonna add 'Girl In Mine' and four new tracks and For You 2 will be out September 22nd."

Parmalee is set to embark on a tour with Train later this summer.

"We're thrilled about the tour with Train, and we've been fans of them and their music for a long time," said Thomas. "They share a band mentality, just like we do, and I feel like we're cut from the same cloth in a lot of ways. We're excited to play our music for their fans."

For You 2 Tracklist:

For You (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Justin Wilson)

Just the Way (Matt Thomas, Kevin Bard, Nolan Sipe)

Backroad Girl (Matt Thomas, Tommy Cecil, Blake Bollinger, Brinley Addington)

Take My Name (Matt Thomas, Ashley Gorely, David Fanning, Ben Johnson)

I Do (Tyler Hubbard, Matt Thomas, Corey Crowder, David Fanning)

Miss You (Michael Tyler, Matthew McGinn, David Fanning)

Greatest Hits (featuring Fitz) (Matt Thomas, Kevin Bard, Nolan Sipe, Andrew Goldstein, Michael Fitzpatrick)

Better With You (Matt Thomas, Ashley Gorely, David Fanning)

Forget You (featuring Avery Anna) (Matt Thomas, Shane Minor, David Fanning, Thomas Archer)

Alone Like That (Matt Thomas, Tommy Cecil, David Fanning, James McNair)

I See You (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Justin Wilson, Steven McMorran)

I'll Take The Chevy (Matt Thomas, Josh McSwain, Barry Knox, Zachary Kale, James McNair, Josh Mirenda)

For You (Matt Thomas, Barry Knox, Josh McSwain, Scott Thomas, David Fanning)

Girl In Mine (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Ashley Gorley, Casey Brown)

Gonna Love You (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Abram Dean, Andy Sheridan)

Is It Just Me (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson)

Boyfriend (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps)

Wish I Never Loved You (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Ashley Gorley, Andy Sheridan)

