Markets Cautious Amidst Weak Data From China

Rating downgrades for 10 small and mid-sized banks in the U.S., double-digit decline in China's trade numbers and anxiety ahead of the release of inflation numbers from China and U.S. dampened sentiment across .

Wall Street Futures are trading with losses. European benchmarks are trading near four-week lows, dragged down by the banking sector. Asian stock markets finished mostly lower, ahead of release of inflation readings from China.

Safe haven demand for the U.S. dollar lifted the Dollar Index. Bond yields declined across regions amidst fresh concerns about the banking sector. Crude oil prices weakened amidst disappointing trade data from China. Gold prices declined amidst the Dollar's strength. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 35,263.20, down 0.59%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,491.70, down 0.59%

Germany's DAX at 15,734.85, down 1.35%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,503.33, down 0.68%

France's CAC 40 at 7,245.48, down 1.01%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,272.05, down 1.50%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 32,353.50, up 0.27%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,311.10, up 0.03%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,260.62, down 0.25%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,168.00, down 1.78%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.0960, down 0.38%

GBP/USD at 1.2725, down 0.47%

USD/JPY at 143.26, up 0.54%

AUD/USD at 0.6506, down 1.00%

USD/CAD at 1.3448, up 0.61%

Dollar Index at 102.56, up 0.50%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 4.000%, down 1.89%

Germany at 2.4410%, down 4.69%

France at 2.998%, down 4.02%

U.K. at 4.4025%, down 1.27%

Japan at 0.594%, down 3.18%



Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $83.78, down 1.83%.

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $80.50, down 1.76%.

Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,967.90, down 0.11%.

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $29,168.58, up 0.49%

Ethereum at $1,828.56, down 0.17%

BNB at $242.80, up 0.20%

XRP at $0.6164, down 0.05%

Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.0734, down 1.48%

