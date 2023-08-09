Markets Await U.S. CPI, Digest China's Deflation Readings

Market sentiment improved but remained cautious ahead of the release of the CPI readings from the U.S. on Thursday. Meanwhile, China reported a deflation of 0.3 percent year-on-year in July, versus a flat reading in June and consensus estimates of a 0.4 percent fall.

Wall Street Futures are trading with mild gains. European benchmarks too have rebounded, helped by gains in mining and banking stocks. Asian stock finished on a mixed note amidst data that revealed deflation in China and hopes of a big stimulus.

Dollar Index declined as risk on sentiment dragged the greenback. Bond yields traded with an upward bias. Crude oil prices gained amidst renewed supply concerns. God prices edged lower. Cryptocurrencies rebounded.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 35,363.00, up 0.14%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,509.70, up 0.23%

Germany's DAX at 15,951.35, up 1.12%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,591.40, up 0.85%

France's CAC 40 at 7,359.75, up 1.24%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,343.25, up 1.27%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 32,225.50, down 0.40%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,338.00, up 0.37%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,244.49, down 0.49%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,208.50, up 0.21%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.0977, up 0.21%

GBP/USD at 1.2742, down 0.03%

USD/JPY at 143.30, down 0.05%

AUD/USD at 0.6547, up 0.06%

USD/CAD at 1.3416, down 0.03%

Dollar Index at 102.41, down 0.11%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 4.022%, up 0.00%

Germany at 2.4500%, up 0.33%

France at 3.004%, up 0.13%

U.K. at 4.4270%, up 0.98%

Japan at 0.568%, down 0.61%



Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $86.84, up 0.78%.

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $83.70, up 0.94%.

Gold Futures (Dec) at $1,959.55, down 0.02%.

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $29,770.54, up 2.07%

Ethereum at $1,858.91, up 1.66%

BNB at $244.59, up 0.74%

XRP at $0.6425, up 4.31%

Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.0754, up 2.73%

