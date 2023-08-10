Real Kosher Ice Cream Recalls Soft Serve On The Go Cups

Brooklyn, New York-based Real Kosher Ice Cream is recalling soft serve on the go ice cream and sorbet cups citing the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recalled products come in 8 fl oz., clear plastic cups. All product produced up to 8/4/23 were recalled. The product looks like a soft serve cup served in an ice cream store, with a clear plastic cover with a seal and spoon attached to it.

The recall incolves Vanilla Chocolate with UPC 0-91404-15129-0; Razzle with UPC 0-91404-15133-7; Caramel with UPC 0-91404-15131-3; Parve Vanilla Chocolate with UPC 0-91404-15113-9; Sorbet Strawberry Mango with UPC0-91404-15128-3; and Soft Serve Lite Peanut Butter with UPC0-91404-15285-3. The package does not have any LOT number or best by date.

The affected products were distributed in around 20 states and reached consumers through Canteens, Grocery and Convenience stores etc.

The recall was initiated after an individual, who became ill, reported to have eaten this product. Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture tested samples of product and one sample tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms, while Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

As of now, the company has received reports of two cases of illness in this outbreak in two states of NY and PA. Both individuals were hospitalized but no deaths have been reported to date.

The company has ceased the production and distribution of the affected product as it is investigating the cause of the problem along with the FDA.

Consumers are urged to discontinue consumption of the product immediately and to dispose of or return to the store of purchase for full credit.



In similar recalls, David Oppenheimer and Co. I LLC, called as Oppy, earlier this week called back all one-pound clamshells of Zespri branded organic green kiwifruit for Listeria concerns.

In early July, Estancia Holdings recalled one Lot of Tome Corse Sheep Ottavi Milk Cheese citing potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

